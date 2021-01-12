We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

M&S has launched a chocolate sausage dog called Walter to join its famous foodie characters.

The high street retailer is already famous among Brits for bringing the likes of Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar into our lives.

Now, M&S has added some more adorable four-legged friends to its ranks ready for Easter.

After years of munching on chocolate eggs at Easter, sweet toothed M&S customers are naturally delighted to see that the brand has pulled out its game changing innovation once again.

The super sweet chocolate dachshund is part of M&S’ most recent launch of seasonal treats and he’s just too cute.

Walter comes in a kennel shaped box with ‘PAWSITIVELY DELICIOUS’ written on it and is made of creamy milk chocolate with dark chocolate detailing on his nose and round puppy dog eyes.

He costs just £5 and is available in stores right now.

It looks like M&S are making sure to include creatures from all across the globe with its new range, adding an Easter koala to the collection too.

Kylie Koala is a milk chocolate marsupial cuddling a dark chocolate branch, costing £5 and packaged inside box reading, ‘G’DAY MATE IT’S CHOCCY TIME’. We’re obsessed.

Food fans rushed to social media to share snaps of the cool confectionary when they saw it on M&S shelves, sending shoppers into a sausage dog induced frenzy.

‘Don’t think I’d want to eat him. 😁,’ one lovestruck commenter wrote when she saw Walter.

‘I NEED this 😩😍,’ added a second.

While another saw Kylie Koala and wrote,’Ahhh that’s so cute!!‘

We have to agree!