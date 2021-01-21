M&S leave customers furious after making huge change to ‘Dine In’ deal

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

M&S has left some loyal customers rather angry after making a drastic change to its iconic Dine In deal.

With new Covid restrictions meaning a night out to a restaurant is off the cards, ordering a takeaway or heading to the supermarket for something special is an essential lockdown weekend ritual.

Unfortunately, M&S fans have been left bitterly disappointed with by the new take on its famous Dine In menu.

The British high street favourite is now offering the much-loved deal for just £10 – but something vital has been axed.

The deal includes a starter, main, and dessert, but sadly no drink. Previously you could nab a bottle of wine as part of the offer, making it a total steal.

Customers have been left angry at the change with many taking to social media to express their disappointment at the brand.

Some have even vowed to stop shopping at the chain altogether.

One Instagram user wrote, ‘Can’t believe you’ve removed the wine 🤦‍♀️ definitely won’t bother buying it anymore.’

Another also said, ‘Disappointed to find you have removed wine from dine in for two. We will be going elsewhere.’

One user expressed their disappointment at the menu itself, ‘What has happened to your £10 meal deal? Firstly, the selection is terrible, and secondly, what has happened to the bottle of wine usually included? Was going to buy today but didn’t.’

‘What about the wine? Looks like you’ve dropped it , I’d much rather pay £12 and have wine 🍷,’ one more agreed.

Marks and Spencer have been replying to the complaints on Twitter and Instagram, saying ‘rising costs of the manufacturing, production, and shipping of product’ made the change necessary.

They have also said that now customers who do not drink alcohol can now enjoy the Dine In menu.

M&S has also apologised for any inconvenience caused but has assured customers that the food is improved and is still a great deal.

If you’re a total foodie and unfazed by the lack of vino, you’ll be pleased to hear that the new range is fronted by First Dates star Fred Siriex and offers a whole new gastropub inspired menu – and sounds so delicious!

King prawn bucatini, beef bourguignon, truffle cauliflower cheese , sticky toffee pudding and so much more is featured in the new array of treats.

An M&S spokesperson said, “Our new look Dine-In menu has been specially created following customer feedback asking for a truly restaurant quality offering of top-notch dishes, and this new menu is already proving incredibly popular.”