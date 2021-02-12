We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Buying the M&S Dine In deal this Valentine's Day? You NEED to keep your receipt.

If you don’t fancy making your own Valentine’s Day dinner on Sunday, the M&S Dine In deal is an incredible option.

Putting a cheeky spin on a romantic dinner for two customers can now enjoy a starter, main, side, dessert, bottle of fizz or wine with a box of beloved sweet treats – YUM!

Customers can expect a delicious feast with a huge discount leaving a little room for the M&S Love Nut Yumnut – a delicious yum yum doughnut smothered in creamy white chocolate topped with adorable pink hearts.

The deal includes drool-worthy dishes such as Gastropub Beef Bourgignon, Stuffed Seabass, Dauphinoise Potatoes and even a Disney inspired Love Linguine.

Even better, if you keep your receipt after purchasing the deal, you can get £5 free cash back.

Website Topcash is offering all new sign-ups £5 cash back when you prove you have purchased the meal deal – bringing the M&S dinner special to a total of £15.

The deal works on any Valentine’s Day dine-in meals from Marks and Spencer or rival companies, including Tesco, Asda, Morrison’s, Iceland, and more.

Simply upload your receipt to the site and claim your fiver!

But the offer is only valid till Valentine’s Day or until 1,500 people have taken up the deal, so what are you waiting for?

Mains:

British 21-day aged Rump Steak with Peppercorn Sauce

British 21-day aged Sirloin Steaks with Garlic Butter

Rack of Lamb with Mustard, Honey & Herb Crust

Pulled Beef Love Parcel

Duck Breast with Plum Sauce

Gastropub Beef Bourgignon

Love Linguine

Our Best Ever Chicken Kiev

2 Stuffed Seabass Fillets

Plant Kitchen No Beef Creamy Peppercorn Pie (VE)

Sides:

Plant Kitchen Potato Dauphinoise (VE)

Triple Cooked Chips

Dauphinoise Potatoes

Tenderstem Broccoli (VE)

Frites

Extra Fine Asparagus (VE)

Truffled Cauliflower Cheese

Truffle Mash Potato

Desserts:

Nuts about you Cheesecake

2 Gastropub Billionaire’s Pots

Profiterole Stack

Strawberries in a heart shaped punnet

Plant Kitchen Heart Churros with Chocolate Sauce (VE)

Glittering Heart Rose Flavoured Jelly

2 Tarte Au Citron Slices

Cheeseboard Selection

Fizz and Wine:

Conte Priuli Prosecco

Conte Priuli Prosecco Rose

Vinalta Argentinian Malbec

Valdamera Gran Reserva Red

Tewara New Zeland Sauvignon Blanc

Macon Village Chardonnay

Selection of non-alcoholic drinks also available

Chocolate: