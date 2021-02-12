Buying the M&S Dine In deal this Valentine's Day? You NEED to keep your receipt.
If you don’t fancy making your own Valentine’s Day dinner on Sunday, the M&S Dine In deal is an incredible option.
Putting a cheeky spin on a romantic dinner for two customers can now enjoy a starter, main, side, dessert, bottle of fizz or wine with a box of beloved sweet treats – YUM!
Customers can expect a delicious feast with a huge discount leaving a little room for the M&S Love Nut Yumnut – a delicious yum yum doughnut smothered in creamy white chocolate topped with adorable pink hearts.
The deal includes drool-worthy dishes such as Gastropub Beef Bourgignon, Stuffed Seabass, Dauphinoise Potatoes and even a Disney inspired Love Linguine.
Even better, if you keep your receipt after purchasing the deal, you can get £5 free cash back.
Website Topcash is offering all new sign-ups £5 cash back when you prove you have purchased the meal deal – bringing the M&S dinner special to a total of £15.
The deal works on any Valentine’s Day dine-in meals from Marks and Spencer or rival companies, including Tesco, Asda, Morrison’s, Iceland, and more.
Simply upload your receipt to the site and claim your fiver!
But the offer is only valid till Valentine’s Day or until 1,500 people have taken up the deal, so what are you waiting for?
M&S Valentines Day Dine-In Deal – £2o Save ( 16.50)
Mains:
- British 21-day aged Rump Steak with Peppercorn Sauce
- British 21-day aged Sirloin Steaks with Garlic Butter
- Rack of Lamb with Mustard, Honey & Herb Crust
- Pulled Beef Love Parcel
- Duck Breast with Plum Sauce
- Gastropub Beef Bourgignon
- Love Linguine
- Our Best Ever Chicken Kiev
- 2 Stuffed Seabass Fillets
- Plant Kitchen No Beef Creamy Peppercorn Pie (VE)
Sides:
- Plant Kitchen Potato Dauphinoise (VE)
- Triple Cooked Chips
- Dauphinoise Potatoes
- Tenderstem Broccoli (VE)
- Frites
- Extra Fine Asparagus (VE)
- Truffled Cauliflower Cheese
- Truffle Mash Potato
Desserts:
- Nuts about you Cheesecake
- 2 Gastropub Billionaire’s Pots
- Profiterole Stack
- Strawberries in a heart shaped punnet
- Plant Kitchen Heart Churros with Chocolate Sauce (VE)
- Glittering Heart Rose Flavoured Jelly
- 2 Tarte Au Citron Slices
- Cheeseboard Selection
Fizz and Wine:
- Conte Priuli Prosecco
- Conte Priuli Prosecco Rose
- Vinalta Argentinian Malbec
- Valdamera Gran Reserva Red
- Tewara New Zeland Sauvignon Blanc
- Macon Village Chardonnay
- Selection of non-alcoholic drinks also available
Chocolate:
- Love Bug Mini Chocolates