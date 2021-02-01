We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

M&S has decided to put a cheeky spin on Valentine’s Day this year with the launch of its rudely named love Nut Yumnuts.

It comes after M&S launched its Disney-inspired Valentine’s Dine in meal deal.

The supermarket created a stir among shoppers last year with its tasty Santa’s Christmas festive Yumnuts and now it’s hoping to get customers hot under the collar this Valentine’s Day with its special Love Nut version of the Yumnut.

The M&S Love Nut Yumnut is a delicious hybrid of the yum yum and a doughnut, and this Valentine’s Day-themed special edition sees it smothered in smooth white chocolate icing and topped with pink icing stripes.

Each Love Nut, RRP £1.50 at M&S in-store bakeries, features a sprinkling of freeze-dried raspberries and chocolate hearts for an extra Valentine’s Day twist.

And shoppers are already asking about the cheeky treat. One wrote, ‘Who fancies giving me a Love Yumnut this valentines?’ another put, ‘And I thought their Christmas ones were saucy’ and a third joked, ‘At least we’re not chomping down on Percy Pigs love nuts eh.’

But they’re making some food lovers go weak at the knees. One wrote on Instagram, ‘These are the best things ever invented on earth.’ Another put, ‘ … if you reallllly loved me.. one of these would be on my doorstep!’

And nut allergy sufferers will be delighted to know that – despite the M&S Love Nut Yumnut name – they are completely nut-free!

One shopper asked, ‘They got nuts in them ?‘ and M&S replied, ‘These are nut-free.’

But to the sorrow of another M&S food fan who has lost the citrus flavour Yumnut to make way for the loved up version. The lady commented, ‘But you took away the citrus one, my fave!’ but her comments will be passed to the food team for feedback.

And unfortunately, the Love Nuts are not available at the hospital branches of M&S.

The best way to a loved one’s heart is through their stomach right? Well, what are you waiting for, go grab a Love Nut Yumnut!