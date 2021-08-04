An insanely delicious new flavour of Baileys is launching

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A new apple pie flavoured Baileys is launching and we’re already drooling.

Following the success of Baileys Pina Colada, a new flavour of Baileys is hitting shelves and it’s bound to make your mouth water.

The new Apple Pie flavour of the Irish cream liqueur is sure to be a hit and we can’t wait to get our hands on it.

The boozy take on the classic dessert features recognisable apple pie flavours, including vanilla, cinnamon and spice.

It’s available to buy from Morrisons now, with a price tag of £16 for 70cl.

Simply pour some over crushed ice for a cool summer drink or stir into hot drinks and curl up in front of Aldi’s bargain log burner for a cosy evening.

With a 17% ABV, it’s also ideal for drizzling on desserts or shaking into cocktails. How about a sweet twist on a classic espresso martini?

Baileys Apple Pie Baileys Apple Pie – £16 at Morrisons

Perfect for sipping, drizzling, blending and more. This new sweet take on Baileys iconic Irish cream liqueur is a must-try for any booze lover or dessert fanatic. View at Morrisons

Announcing the perfect summer drink, a description on the Baileys website reads, “This fall, Baileys invites you to gather round friends and enjoy the taste of freshly baked Apple Pie a la mode blended with Irish diary cream.

“Baileys Apple Pie is the perfect autumn treat to enjoy as a drink over ice, in chai tea, and over ice cream – a classic flavour for a modern Adult treat.”

Morrisons announced the new launch on Facebook, earning hundreds of positive reviews from satisfied and intrigued shoppers.

“ One commenter said, “Got it yesterday, it’s delicious