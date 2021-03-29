Baileys to launch a new limited edition Piña Colada flavour – and it’s perfect for summer

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Just in time for summer, Baileys is treating us to a limited edition Piña Colada cocktail flavoured liqueur that they're calling 'summer in a bottle.'



With the summer fast approaching, we’re all craving a cheeky cocktail in the sun. Summer is all about tropical flavours and Baileys are bringing us just that, with a Piña Colada flavour.

When you think of Baileys, you may usually think of Christmas and cold weather, when you want to snuggle up with a Baileys’ hot chocolate or try your hand at some indulgent Baileys recipes, including Irish liqueur fudge, Bailey cupcakes and a delicious Bailey’s no-bake cheesecake.

But, now Baileys are embracing summer too with Piña Colada inspired bottles of liqueur. The new limited-edition flavour will have a mix of the original Irish cream and rum, with a mix of tropical pineapple and coconut flavours. A Facebook food blogger, Newfoodsuk has treated fans to a first look.

The new flavour it’s set to arrive in the UK in April, and we can’t wait. Baileys fans are already excited, one took to Twitter and said, ‘I need that pina colada baileys in my life ASAP looks unreal.’

Another wrote, ‘When the only thing you’ve got to look forward to this Summer is the new Pina Colada flavoured Baileys 🌞🍹.’

A third Baileys fan commented, ‘ Just living to try the new Baileys Pina Colada flavour! Summer drink vibes @BaileysOfficial 🍍🍹.’ It looks to be exactly what we need if holidays abroad are off the table.

A spokesperson for Bailey’s says, ‘Summer in a bottle.’ Baileys recommends you drink the cream liqueur on its own over ice, to really ‘capture sunshine in a glass.’

Baileys Colada will be in our stores really soon and available to pre-order. Sadly as it’s limited edition it won’t be around forever, so be quick and savour it. If their other flavours like salted caramel and chocolate are any indication, Colada is sure to be delicious.