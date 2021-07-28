We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi is selling a contemporary outdoor log burner equipped with log storage and all for under £70 - perfect for summer nights outdoors.

Aldi is our go-to place for kitchen gadgets, like this adorable ice cream maker, and garden essentials. From the sell-out hanging rope chair to the gorgeous rattan outdoor furniture set. Now you can find an incredible outdoor log burner included in Aldi’s special buys.

Summer is far from over and with this log burner, you’ll be nice and cosy even when the nights get colder.

For just £69.99 you can get your hands on the seriously chic log burner. It features high-temperature paint, a built-in log store, a mesh surround and gives off an ‘ambient glow.’

Gardenline Outdoor Log Burner

It’s perfect for untreated wood and heat logs and is made from very durable steel. It’s also easy to assemble and comes with a three-year warranty, and for just £69.99 you can’t go wrong!

It makes the perfect addition to your outdoor space, whether you’re entertaining guests or wanting to spend a quiet evening in the garden. Whatever your space or style, this log burner will add a gorgeous, contemporary look to your garden or patio.

Aldi shoppers love it and have left plenty of five-star reviews.

One penned, ‘Looks beautiful! Bought this a few weeks ago and I’m really pleased with it. It looks really nice and is bigger than expected, a great addition to my garden. Great product for a great price!’

Another happy customer said, ‘Well worth the money and I am very pleased with it. Was very easy to build and is very sturdy and is bigger than I thought it would be.’

And a third wrote, ‘This log burner looks great and gives off a lot of heat once it gets going. The log tray lifts off easily, so there’s no problem disposing of the ashes and cleaning after use. Highly recommended!’

If you’re looking to spruce up your indoor furniture, Aldi also sells some gorgeous indoor rattan furniture and a stunning velvet range – including a velvet scalloped bed!

