We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A popular bar snack is urgently recalled from supermarkets over salmonella fears - as 50 people are ill in hospital.

Supermarkets have issued an urgent recall of a popular bar snack over salmonella fears after 50 people are ill in hospital after eating an infected batch of the nibble.

It comes after Tesco recalled crisps and cake fondant after an ingredients mix up and cheese, baby food and chocolate were recalled earlier this year.

The Food Standards Authority put out a product recall notice last week to alert members of the public to a batch of pork scratchings that had been contaminated with salmonella.

Britons were warned not to eat the product but the message didn’t get to some consumers who unknowingly ate the product made by Tayto Group Ltd.

As a result of the pork scratchings recall, Public Health England confirmed that 176 people had become sick with salmonella poising, while more than 50 had ended up in hospital.

Among the symptoms of salmonella are diarrhoea, vomiting, and fever.

Tayto Group Ltd has issued an urgent pork scratchings recall on six of its products in total – the products affected include four Mr Porky items, which are Mr Porky Original Scratchings (65g and 16.5g), Mr Porky Crispy Strips (35g), Mr Porky Crackles (70g), and Mr Porky Prime Cut Scratchings (35g).

They are all sold in a range of supermarkets, including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, and Iceland.

Meanwhile, as products are removed from shelves, shoppers are advised that if they have already bought the pork scratchings, they were advised to return them to stores for a full refund.

This remains to be the advice for shoppers who may still have the products in their homes.

All snacks being recalled have best before dates up to and including February 19, 2022.

Another product being recalled is Kay’s Pork Scratchings, which has the same best before date as the other snacks and come in a 60g pack.

The Real Pork Crackling Company Pork Crunch is also affected by the recall, and this again has the same best before date and comes in both 30g and 70g packs.

Rachel Newberry, 53, from South London, wasn’t aware of the pork scratchings recall. She told The Sun, “A few days after I ate them, my stomach was gurgling and I felt awful.

“I was on the toilet all that night. I have been ill for about a week now and have only just started to feel better.

“I’ve been completely put off pork scratchings for life.”

People infected with salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection.

The illness normally lasts four to seven days, but some cases can be severe enough to lead to hospital admission.

Dr Lesley Larkin, Surveillance Lead, Gastrointestinal Pathogens Unit at Public Health England, warned, “Salmonella can be spread from person to person, so anyone affected should adhere to good hygiene practices including washing your hands thoroughly after using the bathroom and avoiding handling food for others if you have symptoms.”

Anybody with concerns that they have symptoms of salmonellosis should contact their GP or call NHS 111.