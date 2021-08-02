We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Tesco has recalled crisps and cake fondant over mix up of its ingredients that could be fatal to some consumers.

Tesco has advised customers to return these crisps and cake fondant purchases to the store for a full refund after there was a mix up to its ingredients.

It comes after supermarkets recalled cheese, baby food and chocolate earlier this year over serious health concerns.

This is by no means the first time big name supermarkets have had to issue warnings over certain items. There have recently been recalls from Tesco and Sainsbury’s for baby milk over choking hazard fears and supermarkets recalled yogurt, cake and cereal over metal contamination fears earlier this year.

In this recent product recall, Tesco has issued a warning to its customers on Twitter, informing them that KP Snacks is recalling some of its 85g sharing bags of Sea Salt flavoured Popchips.

Tesco recalls crisps after some of the bags were incorrectly filled with sour cream flavoured popchips that contain milk, which isn’t listed on the packaging.

This could be harmful to anyone with a milk allergy.

The product batches affected are:

Batch code(s):YP1D 1180 with time code 22:00 to 23:09

YP1D 1181 with time code 00:00 to 00:10.

Best before end dates:02/07/2022

Anyone who has bought these crisps is asked to return them to a Tesco store for a full refund.

The supermarket chain has also issued a product recall on 500g packs of its own-brand white fondant icing after revealing that a “number” of the icing packs have been incorrectly packed with Tesco Marzipan, which contains almonds that are not listed on the packaging.

Almonds could pose a potentially fatal risk to anyone who has a nut allergy. Here’s a family who has shared their challenges of living with a food allergy in this clip below…

A spokesperson for the store said, “Please do not consume the product if you have an allergy to almonds. Instead, return it to a Tesco store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.”

The batches affected are those with a best before the end date of September 2022 and a batch code of 21175.

Tesco also tweeted the product recall in the hope of reaching more customers.

Tesco recalls crisps and the other products listed by publishing a number of notices on its website informing customers of these food-related recalls.

But it also has made recalls to some non-edible groceries, including KitSound Funk25 wireless earbuds.

These wireless earbuds were recalled on 7th July by Kondor Limited as there is a risk of the charging case overheating if it’s connected to a power source that’s more than five volts.

Below is a photograph of the product to help shoppers identify the item and you can find the product code ‘KitSound/KSFUN25’ written inside the earbud recess in the charging case.

The fault applies to ALL batch codes and ALL colours of the product.

Owners of these wireless earbuds are advised to stop using this product immediately and either return it to a Tesco store for a refund or claim a £30 voucher on the KitSound website.

And children’s book Hey Duggee – Duggee and the Magical Unicorn has been recalled after Ladybird Books reported a manufacturing fault.

The publisher warned that the foil on the covers of a number of the Hey Duggee book can be peeled off and could pose a choking hazard to small children so these have been recalled by the stockist.

Again, customers that have purchased this book are advised to keep it away from small children and return it to the store for a full refund.

The ISBN of the faulty books is 9781405946834, with no other Hey Duggee titles affected by this issue.