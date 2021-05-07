We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sainsbury's has launched GIANT versions of pigs in blankets to go on your summer barbecues - enter the Pigs in Beach Towels.

Most people have barbecues on their summer calendars now that the government’s roadmap out of lockdown encourages us to meet outdoors.

But aside from the excitement over our newfound freedoms, Sainsbury’s has launched a new product that will really get the outdoor party started – Pigs in Beach Towels.

The delicious new treats, which are made of jumbo pork sausages wrapped in bacon, are essentially just giant pigs in blankets with a super summery name.

The double piggy treats come with intense chestnut double-smoked streaky bacon, which will be a hit at any summer garden party.

The delicious kebab-like snacks first appeared in stores and online on April 28th as part of the supermarket’s Summer Edition, and will be available for all of your summer grilling sessions this year, for just £4.50 for 4.

Sainsbury’s has revealed that over 20 million pigs in blankets were sold in the UK last Christmas, so they decided to bring that festive deliciousness to the sunnier months of the year, so we don’t have to wait 11 months between our pigs in blankets pig-outs.

Other additions to the Sainsbury’s summer range include brand new Feta and Spinach Parcels and Lightly Spiced Falafel Balls – perfect for vegetarian barbecue guests.

Summer Edition Raw Chilli & Garlic Prawn Skewers and Summer Edition Tandoori Vegan Kebabs are also both available in store as part of the sunny selection.

Sainsbury’s Halloumi & Vegetable Kebabs with Sweet Chilli Glaze and Summer Edition Mexican Corn Fritters are also on offer for those looking for plant-based alternatives.