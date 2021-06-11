We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This BBQ meat and beer bundle will seriously impress dads this Father's Day and it costs just £10.

BBQ weather is upon us and there’s a meat and beer bundle that is set to seriously impress your dad this Father’s Day if you’re looking for the best Father’s Day hampers.

It comes as Morrison’s launched a special BBQ food box and Gordon Ramsay gave us his burger patty tips after telling us we’d been making them wrong.

But if you’re looking for something hassle-free, with an extra personalised touch then look no further than this one from Heck – with ‘One heck of a dad’ packaging to tell your nearest and dearest how much you love them.

Everyone knows when it comes to barbecues, there’s got to be a great selection of food for even the fussiest of eaters. And now lockdown restrictions are easing, Heck has got it covered when it comes to family meet-ups.

The bumper bundle contains everything a BBQ king needs and all for just £10 +delivery direct to dad’s door – saving £9 on what it would cost to buy the items individually.

This Father’s Day why not treat dad – and the whole family – to some tasty food, and it doesn’t have to cost the earth.

Let’s face it we’ve all been waiting for the perfect moment to strike up the BBQ.

The £10 Heck BBQ bundle contains;

1 x Limited edition ‘Dad’ pack of Family Favourite Sausages

1 x Simply Chicken Chipolatas

1 x Vegan Italia Chipolatas

1 x Chorizo-Style 97% Burger

1 x Chicken Italia Burger

1 x Ultimate Vegan Burger

1 x case of 4 The Great Heck Alcohol-Free IPA

With delivery available up to and including Saturday 19 June, this makes a perfect last-minute gift but be quick as once they’re gone they’re gone.

So what are you waiting for? Dig out the Aldi outdoor electric grill and get planning your party!