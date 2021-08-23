We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A TikTok user has proven we've all been eating hotdogs WRONG - with this simple twist hack.

‘How do you eat yours?’ is a phrase normally applied to Cadbury’s Creme Eggs but this summer, one TikTok user has us questioning how we normally eat our hotdogs.

For most of us, we squeeze sauces on top and tuck in with a giant bite only to discover the sauce has run down the back of the bread roll and down our front.

But fear eating hotdogs no more, as Sheena Marie has shared her genius way to eat a hotdog without spilling ketchup and mustard down your front each time you take a bite – the must-have hack for any barbecue!

Whether it’s a sausage, bacon and mustard hotdog or the new Giant Sainsbury’s pigs in blankets that are sizzling on your bargain Aldi electric grill.

And the TikTok hotdog hack video, which has racked up more than 2.4m views has more than 1.24k likes.

Sheena captioned the clip, ‘No more messy ketchup and mustard on your lips #lifehacks’.

In the short video reel, Sheena declares, ‘Show me the life hack that you saw one day that is now an unconscious standard practice in your life, I’ll go first.’

And she can be seen adding ketchup and mustard to a plain hotdog, before then twisting the sausage around in the hotdog bun so that the sauce-covered top is now facing down into the bread roll. Who knew?!

The TikTok hotdog hack can be applied to virtually any topping – crispy onions, raw onions, gherkins – but obviously, the more piled up it is the more difficult it might be to turn.

Failing that, if you’re not feeling brave enough to twist the sausage with one hand or have a table on hand to rest the roll so you can use both hands, you could always ask the person serving it to put the condiments on the bread before slotting the sausage into the roll.

Either way, you’re certain to have a sauce-free spillage the next time you tuck into a tasty treat.

There’s no need to ruin your favourite outfit or have to skip the second helpings of this barbecue staple – and you could even try out the TikTok hotdog hack on the Iceland burger and hotdog hybrid.

And when you’ve mastered the technique, it’s sure to help anyone feeling brave enough to take on a hot dog eating contest like this man who ate 72 hot dogs in 10 minutes…

Maybe don’t try this at home or at a friend’s barbecue.