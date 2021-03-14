Top supermarkets issue urgent recall on yogurt, cake and cereal over metal contamination fears

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Some of the UK’s top supermarkets have issued an urgent recall on some of their most popular products over contamination concerns.

Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, Co-op and Lidl have all recalled products this week over concerns that they may contain pieces of metal, plastic or glass.

The items of concern include yogurt, cake, cereal, pasta products and meatballs.

The Foods Standards Agency (FSA) have shared details of the possible contaminations, highlighting the particular products and batches that customers should not eat and return to stores immediately for a full refund.

Which products have been recalled?

Danone yogurts

As a precautionary measure, Danone has issued a recall on batches of these three types of yogurt because they might contain pieces of metal:

Light and Free Peach Passion Fruit Greek Style Yogurt, pack size 4 x 115g with a use-by date of March 31 2021.

Activia Vanilla 0% FAT – No Added Sugar Yogurt, pack size 4 x 120g with a use-by date of April 2 2021.

Activia Intensely Creamy Raspberry Yogurt, pack 4 x 110g with a use-by date of March 31 2021.

Asda, Tesco, Morrisons and Waitrose have been identified as three supermarkets where the contaminated yogurts have been purchased recently.

The FSA has advised anyone who has bought any of these three yogurts to not eat them, but instead “return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund, with or without a receipt.

“If you have additional questions you can contact Activia or Light and Free by telephone on 08081449451 or by email: DairyCarelineUK@danone.com”.

Little Kids Pasta Bolognese / Spaghetti Bolognese



Asda is recalling batches of their Little Kids Pasta Bolognese and Little Kids Spaghetti Bolognese because of new concerns that some packs “have been found to contain pieces of blue rubber.”

Asda Little Kids Pasta Bolognese, pack size 150g with a use-by date of March 4 2021 and March 5 2021.

Asda Little Kids Spaghetti Bolognese, pack size 300g with a use-by date of March 5 2021.

The FSA have said, “The presence of the blue rubber presents a choking hazard making these products unsafe to eat. These products have passed their use by dates but are suitable for home freezing, and customers may have these products and date codes in their freezers.”

Crownfield Wholegrain Wheat Bixies

Lidl has recalled Crownfield Wholegrain Wheat Bixies 36-pack as they may contain pieces of plastic. As the FSA says, the presence of the material “makes the product unsafe to eat.”

Crownfield Wholegrain Wheat Bixies, pack of 36 with best-before dates ranging from January 10 2022, January 11 2022 and January 12 2022.

Anyone who has bought this product can return it to the store they bought it from for a full refund.

British 12 Beef Meatballs

The Co-op has flagged that some packages of their British meatballs may contain pieces of plastic, which make the product unsafe to eat.

British 12 Beef Meatballs, pack size 350g with a use-by date of March 05 2021.

Return to the store for a full-refund, the FSA guidelines say. Alternatively, if you are shielding or self-isolating then you can the customer care line on 0800 0686727 or email customer.careline@coop.co.uk.

Irresistible Carrot Cake / Walnut Cake

The Co-op has also recalled batches of their Irresistible Carrot Cake and Irresistible Walnut Cake over concerns that some products may contain pieces of glass which “present a safety risk”.

Irresistible Carrot Cake with a best-before date of March 14 2021.

Irresistible Walnut Cake with a best-before date of March 20 2021.

The FSA advises, “If you have bought the above products do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.”

They also say that if you are unable to do so, you can call the customer care line or email them at customer.careline@coop.co.uk.

In the last month, Aldi, Lidl, Tesco, Waitrose and Sainsbury’s have had to issue other food recalls over Salmonella and Listeria fears.

If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be withdrawn (taken off the shelves) or recalled (customers are asked to return the product to stores).