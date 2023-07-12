It only takes 5 minutes and 4 ingredients to make pepperoni pizza in your waffle maker - here's how

This waffle maker hack makes for a great quick lunch or tasty snack - and you only need four ingredients.

Social media is full of hacks and tips to make dinner times easier, and while air fryers are having their moment in the limelight - with new air fryer recipes appearing on our feed every day - we've found one TikTok hack that proves waffle makers are an overlooked kitchen appliance.

Alexa Santos - aka whatsfordinneralexa on TikTok - has earned over 200,000 followers for her "Easy, fun, and exciting recipes", and she's even appeared on Secret Chef on Hulu - so you know her recipes are good. And we think her waffle maker pizza recipe is the perfect fun family snack.

In the video, Alexa places storebought pizza dough on her waffle plate and tops with pizza sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni, before topping with more dough and cooking in the waffle maker. She also adds spicy honey and basil for a delicious additional garnish.

Alexa explained that she's always looking for new things to try in her mini waffle maker, and she said of this recipe, "as expected, it was very good." In another video, she put rice in her waffle maker and made a sushi waffle!

How to make pizza in a waffle maker

Ingredients

Cooking spray

Storebought pizza dough

2 tbsp pizza sauce

2 tbsp mozzarella cheese

Small handful sliced pepperoni

Optional: spicy honey and basil, to garnish

Method

Shape your pizza dough to your waffle maker and place on the bottom plate Top with pizza sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni (or any toppings of your choice) Place another circle of dough on top Close the waffle maker and let cook for 3-5 minutes or until the dough is golden brown Optional: Garnish with spicy honey and basil - and enjoy!

Alexa's followers were impressed by her recipe, with one user commenting, "I'm hungry now," to which Alexa replied, "Mission accomplished!"

And the great thing about this recipe is that you can add any toppings or garnishes you like. Try mushrooms and peppers for a vegetarian option (you could even use vegan cheese to make a vegan pizza), or you could use ham and pineapple for a Hawaiian pizza. You might even want to swap the pizza sauce for BBQ sauce to make a BBQ base pizza!

If you're looking for more ways to make use of your waffle maker, check out this James Martin recipe for bacon waffles with maple syrup, or our waffles with almond cherry sauce recipe.