What is M&S white strawberries? All you need to know as fans react to the launch

First it was M&S 'Magic Coffee' (opens in new tab) that got everyone wanting to try the new hot drink craze and now it's a new hybrid of a popular fruit that's got shoppers asking what is M&S white strawberries?

The retailer, which is opening some new stores (opens in new tab) in 2023 has announced its arrival on its Instagram pages with it's signature these are 'not just any...' phrase and shoppers are wanting to know what they taste like...

What is M&S white strawberries?

M&S white strawberries are "sweet like a red strawberry, with an aroma of pineapple and notes of vanilla!" according to the food bosses at M&S. "These are TRULY not just any strawberries… these are NEW Collection White Pearl™ Strawberries, the first on the UK high street, exclusively launching in M&S Foodhalls" M&S Food teased on its Instagram.

It added, "With an INCREDIBLE unique appearance – white on the outside, pure white flesh on the inside and covered in red seeds, it's a strawberry in reverse!



"You’ll have to taste it to believe it, our Collection White Pearl™ Strawberries are sweet like a red strawberry, with an aroma of pineapple and notes of vanilla! Best eaten at room temperature for maximum deliciousness!!"

And fan's can't wait to get a punnet in their baskets. One fan wrote, "Ooo I'll have to try these" another fan put, "Weird. Need to try!" and a third shopper added, "Omg I have never seen something like this."

But not everyone was convinced just by the pictures.

On unhappy shopper commented, "They look crap" and another added, "Can you show a picture of one cut open so we can see the inside .. please… how amazing M&S" and a third wondered, "But do they taste amazing?"

The only way to find out is to try them!

Are white strawberries healthier?

White strawberries are considered a good source of Vitamin C - an antioxidant that strengthens the immune system, it is also known to increase collagen production and reduce inflammation.

What is so special about white strawberries?

White strawberries, also known as Pineberries, are bred to be sweeter and softer than conventional red strawberries. The fruit has a white skin and its seeds are red and often each strawberry is bigger than the traditional red fruit.

