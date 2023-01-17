M&S new store openings: Where are they and when will they open?

M&S has announced plans to open 20 new shops - despite announcing M&S store closures for 2022-2023 (opens in new tab) - as we look at all you need to know ahead of the new M&S store openings.

The high street and online retailer is set to create thousands of jobs with its latest investment project worth £480m - a huge boost for both retail and the employment sector as its expansion plans could be set to revamp some old former Debenhams sites.

With more than 3,400 new jobs in the pipeline, to be created over three years, we look at all you need to know about the new shops...

Where are the new M&S shops opening?

The new M&S shops are opening at former Debenhams sites - this will see full stores created in Leeds White Rose shopping centre, Liverpool ONE shopping centre, Manchester's Trafford Centre, Birmingham's Bullring and Lakeside shopping centre in west Thurrock.

Meanwhile, 12 new Marks & Spencer's food halls will be opening in Stockport, Barnsley in South Yorkshire and Largs in North Ayrshire.

The new larger stores are set to include new M&S cafes - selling new M&S 'Magic Coffee (opens in new tab)' and providing initiatives such as Fill Your Own and offer free car parking.

Speaking about the new shop openings, Chief executive Stuart Machin said stores were a "key part" of the group's future, alongside online trading.

He said, "Our store rotation programme is about making sure we have the right stores, in the right place, with the right space and we're aiming to rotate from the 247 stores we have today to 180 higher-quality, higher-productivity full-line stores that sell our full clothing, home and food offer whilst also opening over 100 bigger, better food sites."

(Image credit: Getty)

When are the new M&S shops opening?

Some of the new shops are opening this year (2023) in locations including Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham and Thurrock which will see full stores open. While 12 M&S food halls will also be opened this year (2023) in places including Stockport, Barnsley in South Yorkshire and Largs in North Ayrshire.

It's thought the new shop openings are a result of the chain experiencing increased sales over the final three months of 2022 - the food sales were up 6.3% over 13 weeks until 31st December and clothing and home had one of the best trading periods in the last seven years with sales up 8.6%.

All this comes despite previous reports of a dip in profits and warnings over rising costs and cost of living (opens in new tab)crisis.

A post shared by M&S Food Press Office (@marksandspencerfoodpr) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Related M&S features:

Video of the week