What is M&S magic coffee? All you need to know as fans react to the new launch

Whether you're a coffee connoisseur, can't start the day without one or only order them for fear of missing out then there's a new style of coffee that you'll want to try and fans are already excited about M&S' 'Magic Coffee' announcement.

When it comes to Australia, there's no denying there's something we all love about the place, from watching popular soaps Neighbours (opens in new tab) and Home & Away (opens in new tab) to I'm A Celebrity which returned to Australia (opens in new tab) last year.

And now M&S is bringing its M&S cafe customers a taste of a new brew that is taking the world-famous Melbourne Coffee scene by storm - and it's renamed it 'Magic Coffee'.

The retailer has announced its arrival on its Instagram pages, telling its followers, "CALLING ALL COFFEE LOVERS! 🚨 First it was all about the latte, then the flat white, and now… the Magic Coffee™!



What is M&S 'Magic Coffee'?

M&S Magic Coffee is "the magic ratio of coffee to milk - a double ristretto is topped with velvety steamed milk and served in a short 6oz glass. The result? A perfectly balanced, less bitter, but uniquely flavoursome coffee."

M&S explained on its Instagram during the announcement, "What’s Magic Coffee™, you ask? 👀 It’s the drink taking the world-famous Melbourne coffee scene by storm – and we’re incredibly excited to share it’s launching in the UK today, exclusive to the M&S Café. ☕️ The secret to this perfect drink is the MAGIC ratio of coffee to milk – a double ristretto is topped with velvety steamed milk and served in a short 6oz glass. The result? A perfectly balanced, less bitter, but uniquely flavoursome coffee. 😍 Tag a coffee-loving friend who’ll LOVE this news! 👇 #mandsfood #mandscafe #magiccoffee #coffee"

And M&S fans can't wait to try the 'Magic coffee' for themselves and were tagging their friends in the post, "need to try this" and another put, "we'll have to try this!!!"

A third coffee lover put, "I'm sure it's lovely in Melbourne, where batistas are professionally trained and have extremely high standards when pouring espresso weighing it, timing it, and throwing it away if it doesn't meet standards. My experience if coffee here is often burnt and poured from a dirty machine or poured to early so it's sat and gone cold before the milk is added for speed and ease instead of taste."

M&S replied to explain why it should meet Melbourne's standards, "Over 1,000 M&S baristas have been expertly trained in a Magic Masterclass and sworn to secrecy over Melbourne’s best-kept coffee secret."

But one fan pointed out with the recent M&S closures 2022 (opens in new tab) it has made getting a coffee more difficult, "Not even a MS store here as you closed it few yr back, never mind a cafe. Nearest MS and cafe is 70mile round trip...very expensive coffee...magic it isn't." followed by an angry face emoji.

Anyone who lives in London and have ever had a coffee at Brickwood London (opens in new tab) might think they could have already sampled the drink, and that could be the case as the independent cafe chain, founded in 2013 by Jayke Mangion from Melbourne, has quickly become one of the "most authentic aussie cafe experiences in the capital".

And they even serve the coffee in the short glasses too - with locations across south London including Balham, Battersea Rise, Clapham, Streatham Green, and Tooting Market.

But if you don't live near one of those, M&S has it covered as it's launching it's 'Magic Coffee' in all of its M&S cafes tomorrow (11th January 2023).

