Cadbury have launched a build your own chocolate Easter cottage – and it’s incredible

Cadbury already holds the top spot for Easter treats with their iconic Creme Egg but now they’re introducing something even more exciting this Easter.



With Easter bank holiday weekend 2021 fast approaching, it’s a time for all things chocolate, and Cadbury is already winning our vote this year. With plenty of amazing Easter eggs you can buy online, and the return of Mini Eggs, this Easter is looking to be indulgently delightful.

Cadbury is now selling a build-your-own chocolate Easter Cottage, and it looks as Heavenly as it sounds. For just £16 you can get your hands on a kit to build your Cadbury dream house.

The kit comes with Dairy Milk bars, Dairy Milk Spring bars, White chocolate buttons, and best of all, Mini eggs. The Dairy Milk spring bars feature white chocolate bunnies on each piece, the perfect decoration to pair with the colourful Mini eggs.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Easter Cottage Kit



The cottage kit also comes equipped with instructions and a template, the only thing you’ll need to provide is icing to construct your cottage. The kit is usually only released at Christmas and swiftly sells out but clearly, Cadbury thinks we need an extra treat this year.

If you’re unlucky and the kits do in fact sell out, Cadbury has also provided all the ingredients you’ll need to make your own.



You will need:

Two 200g Dairy Milk bars

Two 95g bars, two 100g Spring bars

Two packets of 14.5g white chocolate buttons

One packet of Mini eggs

The chocolate cottage will make the perfect gift for any Cadbury enthusiast and is sure to be a great Easter activity for the kids to enjoy over the bank holiday.

If you’re looking to go all out this Easter then why not try some Creme egg chocolate brownies or some chocolate Easter biscuits, perfect if you have some Mini eggs leftover from your chocolate cottage. The possibilities for Easter desserts and treats are endless.