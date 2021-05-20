Trending:

    • These emoji poop cupcakes are ready in just five simple steps. A swirl of chocolate buttercream and some fondant eyes, really transforms this cupcake recipe.

    Emojis are slowly but surely taking over the world by storm. We’re all obsessed – so much in fact that you can now make edible emoji icons. We’ve tried our hand at emoji pancakes but emoji cupcakes are certainly next on the list.

    Ingredients

     

    Emoji cupcakes
    This is an image 1 of 5

    Emoji cupcakes: Step 1

    Roll out the white and black fondants on a lightly dusted work surface  to 3mm thickness, preferably using spacers to ensure an even thickness.

    Using small oval and round cutters, cut out 24 eyes and 12 mouths from white fondant, then 24 pupils from black fondant.

    Emoji cupcakes
    This is an image 2 of 5

    Emoji cupcakes: Step 2

    Using edible glue, stick the black pupils centrally on top of the white eyes. Once you have cut out your fondant shapes, leave them to dry for 2–3 hours so they are easier to handle.

    Emoji cupcakes
    This is an image 3 of 5

    Emoji cupcakes: Step 3

    Fit a large open nozzle in a  piping bag and fill with chocolate buttercream. Before serving, pipe buttercream swirls on each cupcake.

    Emoji cupcakes
    This is an image 4 of 5

    Emoji cupcakes: Step 4

    When piping, use smooth circular motions and lift off the nozzle upwards as you complete the swirl. This ensures perky poops.

    Emoji cupcakes
    This is an image 5 of 5

    Emoji cupcakes: Step 5

    Carefully position two eyes  and one mouth on each cupcake, pressing the fondant features gently into the buttercream piping.

    This recipe is part of the cookbook; Cakemoji by Jenni Powell (Quadrille) Photography: Rita Platts

