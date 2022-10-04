How to make Pico de Gallo and Salsa Verde Aguacate with Elias Silva Resinas

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Mexican chef Elias Silva Resinas demonstrates how to make the best salsas you will ever have: Pica de Gallo and Salsa Verde Aguacate within this step-by-step recipe and video guide.

Elias Silva Resinas (opens in new tab) is a Mexican chef from London restaurant Ella Canta who knows exactly how to cook the most authentic Mexican recipes (opens in new tab) and loves sharing his family recipes. Two of this favourite recipes are Pica de Gallo and Salsa Verde Aguacate.

Pico De Gallo, is a spicy tomato salsa and Salsa Verge Aguacate is a speedy, fresh avocado salsa that is a great alternative to your typical guacamole (opens in new tab)and tastes amazing, if not better.

Together, these two salsas create a delicious duo for dunking your corn chips (opens in new tab) in at a dinner party or BBQ or for using to add a little extra flavour to all your favourite Mexican dishes. Even better, they both only take around 20 minutes to make and are truly delicious.

Preparation: As the dips require very little work, these salsas don't really need much preparation but if you are hosting a dinner party or BBQ, you could cut up your vegetables prior to making them, so that they can be served quickly.

Also, for the Salsa Verde Aguacate, you will need tomatillos, which only tend to be found in food markets, mainly during the summer months. However, if you can't find any, it is worth getting ahead and ordering them online from food retailers.

Watch Mexican chef Elias Silva Resinas make the ultimate dips

Ingredients:

For the Pica De Gallo:

1kg tomatoes

300g coriander

300g white onion

200g serrano chillies

400ml lime juice

salt to taste

For the Salsa Verde Aguacate:

4 ripe avocadoes

300g tomatillos

60g onion

25g coriander

50ml lime juice

salt ,to taste

How to make Pico De Gallo and Salsa Verde Aguacate

Step 1

For the pico de gallo cut the tomatoes into a fine dice.

Step 2

Chop the onion to the same size.

Step 3

Chop the chilli finely, too, discarding the seeds if you prefer a milder salsa.

Step 4

Chop the coriander and place it in the same bowl.

Step 5

Mix everything together with the lime juice and salt to taste.

Step 6

Serve and enjoy.

To make Salsa Verde Agucate:

Step 1

Prepare the avocado but cutting in half, removing the skin and stone.

Step 2

Cut the tomatillos in 4 and place them in the blender with everything else and a little bit of salt. Blend everything, (you are looking for a smooth texture), taste it and add more salt if necessary.

Step 3

Put the salsa in a bowl and place it in the fridge until you are ready to serve.

Pico de Gallo and Salsa Verde Aguacate - all you need to know

What is the difference between Pico de Gallo and Salsa Verde Aguacate?

The main difference between Pico De Gallo and Salsa Verde Aguacate is that one if made predominately with tomatoes and the other is made with mainly avocado.

Pico De Gallo is a fresh, often spicy salsa made with fresh ingredients such as tomato and red onion. It has a strong flavour, and added crunch.

Salsa Verde Aguacate is a much softer, a creamier textured dip made with avocado and tomatillos.

Both are drizzled with lime and seasoned with salt before serving.

How to store Pico de Gallo and Salsa Verde Aguacate

Elias advises that the Pico de Gallo should last up to 2-3 days in the fridge if stored correctly. Simply just make sure you either put it in an airtight container or wrap the bowl tightly in cling film.

For Salsa Verde Aguacate, due to its avocado base, it will only last around 1-2 days in the fridge before it starts to turn brown. Therefore, it is essential when storing it to make sure it is in an airtight container with a tight seal, to prevent it discolouring too quickly. Elias believes it is best eaten on the day, as that is when it is at its freshest!

Our favourite Mexican recipes

(Image credit: Future)

1. Chicken and green pepper fajitas

This delicious fajita recipe will make you want to make no other fajitas again. The key is to marinate all the ingredients for as long as possible to make all the beautiful Mexican flavours really come out.

Get the recipe: Chicken and green pepper fajitas (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Future/Jon Whitaker)

2. Chilli con carne

This affordable mid-week meal is packed with flavour and is definitely a recipe worth mastering. Even better, it is made all in one pot and we know without a doubt will become a family favourite.

Get the recipe: Chilli con carne (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Future)

3. Pork ragu enchiladas

These enchiladas are the perfect meal for those who are wanting something delicious but also low in calories. With a rich tomato sauce base, a creamy cheese topping, and heaps of vegetables, they are a great family meal.

Get the recipe: Pork ragu enchiladas (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Future)

4. Crispy fish tacos

This fun recipe is a great sharing meal for all the family to enjoy. With its zingy Mexican-inspired coleslaw and fresh avocados, it is a great light dinner that is packed with flavour.

Get the recipe: Crispy fish tacos with coleslaw (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Future)

5. Churros with chocolate

If you haven't heard of churros before, they are the Mexican version of our doughnuts and differently, come as long sticks. Dipped in a chocolate dip, they really are dreamy.

Get the recipe: Churros with chocolate (opens in new tab)