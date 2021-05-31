Learn how to make these sweet monkey cupcakes using a combination of modeling paste and fondant.
The kids are going to love these cheeky monkey cupcakes. Perfect for jungle-themed parties, bake sales, and special occasions. With a simple chocolate sponge and chocolate buttercream base, this cupcake recipe not only looks impressive but tastes delicious too. This recipe makes 12 monkey cake toppers.
Ingredients
- 120g sky blue modeling paste
- 100g brown fondant
- 60g light brown fondant
- 10g white fondant
- 50g green modeling
- Black sugar pearls for the eyes
Monkey cupcakes: Step 1
Make up a batch of our chocolate cupcakes and allow to cool.
Whip up some chocolate buttercream and either pipe a swirl onto the cakes or spread a layer with a palette knife.
Monkey cupcakes: Step 2
Using the green modelling paste, mould 12x ferns with the Martha Stewart mould and leave to dry on a drying sponge.
Monkey cupcakes: Step 3
Roll the sky blue modelling paste to 1/8 of an inch thick and cut 12x scalloped circles. Leave to dry on a large drying sponge or greaseproof paper.
Roll the dark the dark brown fondant out to 1/8 of an inch thick and cut 12x 35mm circles for the head. Stick them to the top of the blue toppers with a brush of water.
Monkey cupcakes: Step 4
Roll the light brown fondant out to 1/8 of an inch thick and cut 12x 30mm ovals for the chin and stick them in place with a brush of water.
Monkey cupcakes: Step 5
Using the ball tool, push two indents in for the nostrils.
Monkey cupcakes: Step 6
Push the edge of a cookie cutter into the fondant to make a smile.
Monkey cupcakes: Step 7
Using the 5mm circle cutter, cut circles for the eyes and stick them above the nose with a dot of water. Add the black pearls for the pupils.
Monkey cupcakes: Step 8
Using the 20mm circle cutter, cut 24 ears. Then cut 24x 5mm circles from the light brown fondant and stick them the centre of the ears.
Indent with the ball too and pinch in half, trimming a third off with a sharp knife. Stick the ears onto the head with a brush of water.
Monkey cupcakes: Step 9
For the hands, cut 12x 15mm daisies then mould 3 petals into the shape of an arm. With a small drinking straw, indent the ends of the fingers for finger nails.
Monkey cupcakes: Step 10
Stick the fern and the arm under the head with a brush of water.
Monkey cupcakes: Step 11
Place the finished toppers onto the cupcakes.
You might also like…
Hummingbird Bakery’s vanilla cupcakes recipe
Elephant cupcakes
Animal cupcakes