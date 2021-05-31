We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Learn how to make these sweet monkey cupcakes using a combination of modeling paste and fondant.

The kids are going to love these cheeky monkey cupcakes. Perfect for jungle-themed parties, bake sales, and special occasions. With a simple chocolate sponge and chocolate buttercream base, this cupcake recipe not only looks impressive but tastes delicious too. This recipe makes 12 monkey cake toppers.

Ingredients