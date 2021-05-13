Preheat the oven to 160°C/320°F/Gas Mark 3 and line a 12-hole muffin tray with cupcake cases.

Place butter, chopped chocolate, coffee granules, and 80ml of water in a large bowl over a pan of boiling water, stir gently until melted then remove from the heat and allow to cool.

Sift the flour, cocoa, and bicarbonate of soda into a large bowl. Stir in the sugar and make a well in the center. Add the beaten eggs, oil and buttermilk, and the chocolate mixture, stirring with a large spoon until completely combined.

Fill cupcake cases to 2/3 full and bake for 30 minutes. While the cakes are cooling, break up 100g dark chocolate and melt in the microwave on 30 seconds bursts until smooth.

Pour the melted chocolate into the button molds and leave it in the fridge to set for 30 minutes.

For the icing: Melt the dark chocolate in the microwave on 30 second bursts until smooth. Beat the icing sugar, butter, vanilla extract and cooled chocolate together with an electric mixer until the buttercream is smooth and shiny.

When the cakes are cool, attach the nozzle to a large piping bag. Place the bag in a tall glass (pint or tall picnic glasses work well). Pull the bag down around the glass and fill the bag 2/3 full by pushing the buttercream down into the bag as you fill.

Lift the bag up from around the glass and, from where the buttercream stops, push all the air up out of the bag. Twist the bag right at the top of the buttercream and hold the twist between your thumb and forefinger.

Pipe a swirl by applying pressure to the top of the bag and starting in the middle of each cake, pipe a star by squeezing a star shape then releasing the pressure and pulling up quickly.

Piping a star first makes sure the swirl doesn’t fall flat in the middle. Then starting at the outside edge of the paper case, pipe in a steady movement around the edge of the cake using the edge of the cake case as a guide.

Pipe around the star and build up into a swirl. When you reach the end of the swirl press down slightly, release the pressure and pull up quickly.