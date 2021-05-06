Reese’s Pieces chocolate peanut butter cake

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Reese’s Pieces cake is a peanut butter fan’s dream come true and is really simple to make with our step-by-step picture recipe.

If you’re fan of Reese’s Pieces you’re going to love this showstopping cake made with a rich chocolate sponge, peanut butter buttercream and glazed with a luxurious chocolate ganache.

The icing on the cake? Well, it has to be delicious Reese’s Pieces scattered on top of a deliciously rich and decadent chocolate ganache.

This Reese’s Pieces cake should take about 50 mins to cook and 30 mins to decorate, plus cooling time. If you have more time, how about making your own homemade mini peanut butter cups. They take 10 mins to prepare and another 10 minutes to cool.

We’ve stuck to just Reese’s Pieces only as the topping, but if you’d like to include whole chocolate bars, you might also like our incredibly over-the-top chocolate drip cake.

Reese’s Pieces cake ingredients:

For the sponge:

400g plain flour

200g golden caster sugar

150g light brown sugar

1½tsp baking powder

1tsp bicarbonate of soda

50g good quality cocoa powder

½tsp salt

300g melted butter

1tbsp vanilla bean paste

280ml water

150g sour cream

3 eggs

For the buttercream:

250g unsalted butter

250g smooth peanut butter

2tsp vanilla bean paste

400g icing sugar

For the ganache:

200ml double cream

130g dark chocolate

2 packets of Reese’s Peanut butter cups

How to make Reese’s Pieces cake

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas mark 4 and line your cake tins with greaseproof paper. For the cake mix, whisk the eggs, vanilla and sour cream together. Sieve all the dry ingredients into a large bowl and beat in the melted butter and water. Add the egg mix bit by bit beating until you have a nice smooth mixture. Don’t overbeat or the cake will be greasy. Divide the mixture between the 3 tins (about 540g in each pan) and bake in the oven for about 45-50 minutes, depending on your own oven. The cake will look ready when it has shrunk from the outside of the tins. Cool the cake in the tins for 10 minutes before cooling completely on wire racks.

Step 2

For the buttercream, beat the butter and peanut butter together until light in colour and fluffy. Sieve the icing sugar into the butter mix and push in with a spatula before beating. This will stop you getting an icing cloud and be a bit less messy. Beat for about 8 minutes until the buttercream is smooth and shiny.

Step 3

If you have one, use a turntable to ice the cake. Start with a non-slip mat, a large cake drum (just so you can pick it up and move it around), another piece of non-slip mat and then the 8 inch cake card. Add a layer of icing to the 8 inch cake card. If you do not have these, you can ice the cake on a plate or board. Layer the cakes with a generous layer of the peanut buttercream. Give the outside of the cake one layer of buttercream and then pop in the fridge for 15 minutes to firm up.

Step 4

Cut a square of the reusable baking paper. Remove the cake form the fridge and cover the top of the cake with the buttercream and then lay the baking paper over the top, smoothing any bubbles you can see and until the paper is nice and flat. Using a clean palette knife to lift the cake, flip it over so the baking paper is now on the bottom of the cake and then give the cake another layer of buttercream. Don’t worry about any lumps, bumps or holes they can be fixed when the cake has cooled again.

Step 5

While the cake is chilling, cut a few of the peanut buttercups in half.

Step 6

Remove the cake from the fridge and smooth any lumps or bumps with a hot palette knife, if you want a perfect finish. Dip it in boiling water and then wipe on kitchen towel before smoothing over the icing. For the ganache, chop the chocolate quite finely and heat the cream on a low heat until it’s close to boiling point. Pour the cream over the chocolate and gently fold until it’s smooth and shiny. Don’t whisk the chocolate or you will get air bubbles.

Step 7