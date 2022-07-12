Save 38% on a bulk box of M&M's this Amazon Prime Day

Get your hands on a 2.85kg box of M&Ms for just £17.39 this Amazon Prime Day

This bumper pack of chocolate, peanut and crispy M&Ms is 38% off for Amazon Prime Day
(Image credit: Future)
Ellie Hutchings
By
published

Calling all chocaholics! Amazon has slashed the price of a huge 2.85kg box of M&M's for Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day deals (opens in new tab) have finally arrived, with the retail giant dropping its prices for 48 hours on thousands of products, from stationary (opens in new tab) to vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab) and much more. Those with a Prime membership will be able to make the most of the fantastic deals, and if there's one thing we know everyone will want to get their hands on, it's chocolate.

Thanks to this incredible deal, shoppers can get a huge 2.85kg bulk box of M&M's, filled to the brim with party bags of the most famous flavours: chocolate, crispy or peanut. Perfect for kids parties, a family movie night or just as a pick-me-up treat, you won't want to miss out on this Amazon Prime Day deal.

Amazon Prime Day is on Tuesday July 12th and Wednesday 13th 2022. And, to take advantage of all the deals available you have to sign up for Amazon Prime membership; Sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial here. (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

M&Ms Variety Chocolate Party Bulk Box, Chocolate Gift, (Chocolate, Peanut and Crispy), 2.85kg - (was £27.99) £17.39 | Amazon (opens in new tab)

Indulge in a variety pack of M&Ms most popular flavours: chocolate, peanut and crispy.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

In this box chocolate lovers will find three party bags: 1kg of chocolate M&M’s, 1kg of peanut M&M’s and 800g of crispy M&M’s, making it perfect as a gift or to get the party started at birthdays, BBQs and more - that's if you can resist keeping it to yourself, of course!

With crunchy and colourful shells, layers of smooth milk chocolate and either a delightful chocolate centre, a delicious roasted peanut or a temptingly crispy middle, these tasty treats make a fun snack for all the family.

A bowl of m&ms

(Image credit: Amazon)

Other Amazon Prime Day sweet deals

Video of the Week

Explore More
Amazon Prime Day
Ellie Hutchings
Ellie Hutchings

Ellie joined Goodto as a Junior Features Writer in 2022 after finishing her Master’s in Magazine Journalism at Nottingham Trent University. Previously, she completed successful work experience placements with BBC Good Food, The Big Issue and the Nottingham Post, and freelanced as an arts and entertainment writer alongside her studies. In 2021, Ellie graduated from Cardiff University with a first-class degree in Journalism. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Family

Recipes

Wellbeing

GoodTo is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.