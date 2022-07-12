Save 38% on a bulk box of M&M's this Amazon Prime Day

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Calling all chocaholics! Amazon has slashed the price of a huge 2.85kg box of M&M's for Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day deals (opens in new tab) have finally arrived, with the retail giant dropping its prices for 48 hours on thousands of products, from stationary (opens in new tab) to vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab) and much more. Those with a Prime membership will be able to make the most of the fantastic deals, and if there's one thing we know everyone will want to get their hands on, it's chocolate.

Thanks to this incredible deal, shoppers can get a huge 2.85kg bulk box of M&M's, filled to the brim with party bags of the most famous flavours: chocolate, crispy or peanut. Perfect for kids parties, a family movie night or just as a pick-me-up treat, you won't want to miss out on this Amazon Prime Day deal.

Amazon Prime Day is on Tuesday July 12th and Wednesday 13th 2022. And, to take advantage of all the deals available you have to sign up for Amazon Prime membership; Sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial here. (opens in new tab)

In this box chocolate lovers will find three party bags: 1kg of chocolate M&M’s, 1kg of peanut M&M’s and 800g of crispy M&M’s, making it perfect as a gift or to get the party started at birthdays, BBQs and more - that's if you can resist keeping it to yourself, of course!

With crunchy and colourful shells, layers of smooth milk chocolate and either a delightful chocolate centre, a delicious roasted peanut or a temptingly crispy middle, these tasty treats make a fun snack for all the family.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Other Amazon Prime Day sweet deals

Video of the Week