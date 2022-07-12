Save £70 on a Shark Vacuum Cleaner in this HUGE Amazon Prime Day deal

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon is offering a huge saving on the Shark Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner, and it's the perfect vacuum for pet owners.

Amazon Prime Day is here, which means you can save on hundreds of gadgets and home essentials. You might be left wondering how to get the best deals (opens in new tab) possible to make sure you save money when shopping with Amazon (opens in new tab), or how to make the most of your Amazon Prime membership (opens in new tab). But don't worry, we've been keeping our eyes peeled for you.

One of the many great deals on offer sees the price of Shark's Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner slashed by £70. Normally £249.99, the popular product that has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating and is now just £179.00 on Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Shark Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner - (was £249.99) £179.00 | Amazon (opens in new tab) Perfect for a pet-friendly home, Anti Hair Wrap Technology removes hair from the brush-roll as you clean, helping to keep it tangle-free.

Shark is known for the innovative technical design of its vacuum cleaners, and the Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner is no different. The Anti Hair Wrap Technology actively removes hair from the brush-roll - so you'll never have to grapple with unclogging it yourself. Perfect for those with cats, dog, rabbits and other hairy beings!

The model also boasts Shark's DuoClean floorhead, meaning its suction is powerful and effective on both carpets and hard floors, while the LED headlights illuminate hidden dust, so that you'll never miss a spot.

Another benefit of Shark's Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner is its ability to transform into a handheld vacuum with a precision nozzle for on-the-spot cleans. Thanks to the Crevice Tool, Multi-Surface Tool and flexible nozzle, there's no cleaning job too tricky for this vacuum, whether it's crumbs left under the sofa or dust that's gathered in tiny cupboard spaces.

Yes, you might have been holding out for something cordless this Amazon Prime Day, but at least you don't have to worry about the battery running out halfway through a job and, with 10m of cord to play with, you won't need to change plug sockets anywhere near as often as with other plug-in vacuums.

Shark Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner

(Image credit: Amazon)

If the state-of-the-art technology doesn't tempt you, then maybe the reviews will. Out of 3,849 reviews of the Shark Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner on Amazon, 2,996 give it five stars.

One happy customer wrote:

"I bought this as a second vacuum cleaner to just whiz round in between doing the main weekly clean. However it has taken over as my main vacuum cleaner. It is absolutely fantastic. Powerful, very well made, quiet and easy to fold and stores in a small space. I thought my carpets were clean, however this machine as found debris that I wouldn't have thought possible."

Another reviewer was impressed with the Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner's performance on pet hair. They wrote:

"I have an all white long haired collie [and] this is amazing at picking up all the hairs he continually sheds. It's easy to use especially when hand held for cleaning upholstery."

Other best Amazon Prime Day vacuum deals