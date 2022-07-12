Amazon Prime Day stationery deals 2022: Save up to 80% on top brands

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon Prime Day stationery deals could save you quite a pretty penny, especially if your kids are fans of Post-Its, highlighters and stationery in general.

Find out when kids go back to school after half term (opens in new tab) so you know when you need to be ready by because, whether you have university kids, secondary school or primary aged kids, back-to-school buys can really add up. From uniform, lunch boxes (opens in new tab), pens, pencils, pencil cases, highlighters, the list goes on. And Amazon discounts a lot of stationery buys - with up to 80% off some items.

Amazon Prime Day is on Tuesday July 12th and Wednesday 13th 2022. And, to take advantage of all the deals available you have to sign up for Amazon Prime membership; Sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial here. (opens in new tab)

Membership to Prime is free for the first month and then £7.99 a month after the initial 30-day free trial period. You can cancel your Amazon Prime membership anytime. If you don't want to pay for it, you must cancel your membership before the 30 days is up, otherwise, you will be charged.

It's also worth taking the time to install the Amazon app on your phone so that you can keep track of lightning deals throughout the two-day shopping event as Prime Days are short flash sales that end after a limited period of time.

Amazon Prime Day Stationery Deals 2022

University

(opens in new tab) STABILO BOSS ORIGINAL Desk Set, £28.95 (WAS £51.72) SAVE 44% (opens in new tab)

Since its introduction in 1971 the humble Stabilo highlighter has been a firm fave. The anti-dry technology is impressive and we love this pastel colour wheel of shades.

(opens in new tab) Filofax A5 Domino Soft Organiser, £28 (WAS £41) SAVE 31% (opens in new tab)

Soft, stylish and a bargain. Keep track of your busy back-to-school schedule with this leather organiser, comes complete with a week on 2 pages diary insert.



(opens in new tab) Rexel Momentum X410 Cross Cut Paper Shredder, £60.80 (WAS £159) SAVE 44% (opens in new tab)

Save an impressive 61% and know that all your old papers are gone for good and safely. With over 2000 ratings and a 4.4 out of 5 star review it's worth every penny.

(opens in new tab) Post-It Joy sticky notes, £10.61 (WAS £18.71) SAVE 43% (opens in new tab)

Save 43% on these bargains. They're a great way to keep your notes visible and you can colour code them. This pack of 12 pads come in a age of vibrant pink, orange or violet shades. Great thing about Post-It, they keep their stick.

School

(opens in new tab) Staedtler Ergosoft Coloured Pencil, £13.19 (WAS £24.60) SAVE 52% (opens in new tab)

Save 52% on a pack of 12 ergonomic pencils, perfect for grip with their triangular barrel, and can withstand most impacts thanks to their anti-break system.

(opens in new tab) Stabilo EASYoriginal Graffiti handwriting pen, £5.70 (WAS £12.22) SAVE 53% (opens in new tab)

Save a whopping 53% on this handwriting pen, ergonomically designed for little hands to grip when learning to write. Perfect for the Year 1 aged children in your life. This is a right-handed pen though they do come in left-handed (opens in new tab) too, and available in a range of bright colours.

(opens in new tab) iSuperb Pencil Case Big Capacity Pencil Pen Case, £9.70 (WAS £12.20) (opens in new tab)

High quality canvas pencil case, with large storage pouches to hold all your stationery needs and more.

(opens in new tab) Staedtler Mars Comfort 551 02 Precision Compass Set, £21.29 (WAS £41.67) SAVE 48% (opens in new tab)

Save a whopping 48% on this back-to-school must have - it really will last the years. This sturdy set will see any Year 7 through many a maths class.

(opens in new tab) Multi-talented Pencil STABILO woody 3-in-1, £13.78 (WAS £50.02) SAVE 72% (opens in new tab)

This unique buy is a colouring pencil, watercolour and wax crayon all in one. Promising extra colour intensity and a good chunky size, perfect for little hands and promoting good grip, perfect for kids aged 3+.

John Lewis stationery deals

While the Amazon Prime Day stationery deals offer a lot to choose from, so does high street favourite John Lewis. Below are a few of the best deals they have ahead of back-to-school. All under a tenner.

(opens in new tab) Digital Camouflage Print Pencil Case, £4 (WAS £8) SAVE 50% (opens in new tab)

Save 50% on this simple and stylish pencil case. The blue camouflage print is offset perfectly by the neon green zip. Perfect for school.

(opens in new tab) Cath Kids Children's Rockets Pencil Case, £6 (WAS £12) SAVE 50% (opens in new tab)

Younger kids will love this novelty Rocket pencil case, from British high street favourite, Cath Kidston. Be fast though, 7 have sold in the last 24 hours.

(opens in new tab) Monster Pencil Case, £4 (WAS £8) SAVE 50% (opens in new tab)

Save 50% on this fun and functional pencil case that also doubles up as a monster with material feet and pretend fangs. Your little student will love it.