Could you get paid to cut your electricity usage TODAY? Here's everything you need to know
National Grid is running a scheme to reward customers for reducing their use of electricity to help avoid rolling blackouts
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
A scheme run by the National Grid could see families get paid to reduce how much electricity they use at peak times to help households avoid rolling blackouts amid the energy crisis.
The last 12 months has seen families worry about how much their energy bills will cost (opens in new tab), even though the Energy Price Guarantee (opens in new tab) was introduced to help protect households against huge price hikes in their energy bills (opens in new tab).
But with the cold weather meaning we're all using a bit more energy to keep warm, there are concerns that a wave of rolling blackouts may be needed in order to maintain electricity supplies.
Speaking to the BBC about the potential for rolling blackouts, National Grid CEO John Pettigrew (opens in new tab), said that the UK would have enough supplies to meet the demand for heating and lighting over the winter months, but that blackouts were a last resort. "There could be energy shortfalls in the UK and we will manage that very carefully. This isn't a time for people to panic."
"Most importantly what we're doing is making sure that the infrastructure that we have and the networks are robust and ready for the winter, and I've got thousands of engineers making sure that the network is ready for whatever weather we see over the winter."
The National Grid's Demand Flexibility Service scheme has been tested by various suppliers over the last couple of months, but will be run on a larger scale today between 5pm and 6pm.
Can I benefit from the scheme?
In order to benefit from the scheme, your electricity supplier must be signed up to the Demand Flexibility Service scheme and you will need to have a smart meter that sends half-hourly readings installed in your home. (This will exclude you if you live in a high-rise flat, an old property with thick walls, or a rural home with poor signal.) This is different to being on a time of use energy tariff, like Economy 7 or Economy 10 that means your electricity is cheaper at night (opens in new tab).
Your energy supplier will either invite you to sign up or allow you to apply to the Demand Flexibility Service via their websites.
Eligible customers will receive a discount if they reduce how much electricity they use between the times set by National Grid. On Monday the scheme will run between 5pm and 6pm. There may be more dates and times announced, but customers should get advanced notice from their suppliers if they are able to take part in the scheme. The scheme launched in November and will run until March 2023.
The National Grid says savings can range from a couple of pounds to as much as £20 depending on the amount of energy saved.
These are the suppliers of domestic energy who are taking part in the scheme (other non-domestic suppliers are also taking part):
- British Gas
- EDF
- E.ON Next
- Octopus Energy
- OVO Energy
- Shell Energy Retail (Via SMS)
- CarbonLaces
- Equiwatt
- ev.energy
- Hugo Energy App (via SMS)
- Labrador (via Perse Technology Ltd)
- Loop.homes (via SMS)
- myenergi (via Orange Power)
- Power Rewards App (via Orange Power)
- SMS
- VpowerU
You don't have to take part and you won't be penalised if you don't.
What can I do to reduce my electricity usage?
While you still may use some energy between 5pm and 6pm today, you can reduce how much you use by being wise about how you use your appliances.
Hold off using energy hungry appliances like tumble dryers, washing machines and dishwashers at this time - that could make a sizable saving in how much electricity you use. When it comes to dinner, try to cook before 5pm or wait until after 6pm to keep your electricity usage as low as possible.
While you may need to have a light or two on at home, make sure you turn off any lights you aren't using, and it's best to hold off charging any devices like phones or laptops until after 6pm.
You can also switch off any appliances you aren't using at the plug to save a bit of electricity there too. Turning your TV off for an hour will also help.
If you have an electric car, avoid charging it between 5pm and 6pm to save money.
Use our running cost comparison chart below to see how much your most used appliances cost to run. You'll save the most energy by avoiding using the most power hungry appliances, but any saving will help avoid the chance of power cuts.
Sarah is Goodto.com's Money Editor. Sarah is an experienced journalist and editor with more than 10 years of experience in the Homes industry, working across brands such as Homebuilding & Renovating, Period Living and Real Homes. After segueing into the world of personal finance, acting as launch editor of GoodtoKnow's sister brand TheMoneyEdit.com, Sarah became Editor in Future’s Wealth division with a focus on property-related finance and household bills, working across brands including GoodtoKnow and Ideal Home. She is passionate about helping people cut through confusing jargon to make the right financial decisions when getting on the property ladder and turning a house into a home.
-
-
Why did Alison kill her son in Happy Valley?
Those watching season 3 of the hit BBC show want a reminder on why did Alison kill her son in Happy Valley season 2.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Where is SAS: Who Dares Wins - Jungle Hell filmed? Locations featured in the Channel 4 reality series
SAS: Who Dares Wins - Jungle Hell filmed in a different location to previous seasons of the hit military training show for 2023 - find out exactly where.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Revealed: The costly heating mistake you could be making without realising it
Have you been unintentionally using more energy and spending more money than you need to?
By Sarah Handley • Published
-
Save money every time you do the washing up with this GENIUS TikTok hack!
Every little hack helps!
By Sarah Handley • Published
-
How to get cheap cinema tickets, including the Martin Lewis-approved hack for bagging 2 for 1 tickets
Wondering how to get cheap cinema tickets? Take a look at these handy tips and tricks
By Rachel Wait • Published
-
Are passport prices going up? 2023 cost increase explained
Brits are wondering if passport prices are going up and what the new fees are for 2023. We've explained all.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
How to buy premium bonds and are they a good idea?
If you’re looking for an alternative savings option, find out how to buy premium bonds and whether they are worth it
By Rachel Wait • Published
-
How much does it cost to renew a passport?
Want to know how much does it cost to renew a passport? It's important to find out if yours is close to expiring and you’re planning a holiday this year
By Rachel Wait • Published
-
Energy bills explained: how to understand your bill and make sure it’s correct
If you feel like you need your energy bills explained to you, you're not alone - our energy expert breaks down exactly what your bill means and how to check if it's right
By Emma Lunn • Published
-
20 important dates that will affect your money in 2023
We run through the key dates to be aware of and how they could affect your money in 2023
By Rachel Wait • Published