Save 42% on a bulk box of M&M's with Amazon's Early Access Sale

Calling all chocaholics! Amazon has slashed the price of this giant box of M&M's for their Early Access Sale.

The Amazon Early Access Sale (opens in new tab) is here, seeing prices on the retail giant's website slashed for 48 hours. It's the perfect opportunity to save money for this Christmas (opens in new tab) by getting ahead with your Christmas shopping, as long as you're up to date with all the benefits of an Amazon Prime membership (opens in new tab). Those who are members will be able to make huge savings over the sale event, and if there's one thing we know everyone will want to get their hands on, it's chocolate. Whether you're stocking up for the festive season, getting prepped for trick-or-treaters or just making a great saving on your personal stash of sweets, this M&Ms deal is one you won't want to miss out on.

Thanks to the 42% price drop, shoppers can get their hands on a box containing 24 individual 45g packets of the M&Ms peanut variety, made with real milk chocolate, surrounded by a colourful thin crisp shell, with a delicious roasted peanut centre. Perfect for enjoying with a Halloween movie (opens in new tab), at birthday parties, and sharing with friends, they add a colourful finish to any dessert and are great for filling Christmas stockings, surprising your valentine, and adding to Easter baskets. And it's not the only M&Ms deal that shoppers can enjoy in the Early Access Sale, there's savings on the plain chocolate version too, as well as a huge 2.85kg variety pack.

(opens in new tab) 1. M&M's Peanut Chocolate Bulk Box, 24 Packs of 45g - (was £20.80) £11.99 | Amazon (opens in new tab) A little nutty… but a lot tasty. Indulge in everyone's favourite party snack with this deal on 24 packs of 45g individual pouches of peanut M&M's.

(opens in new tab) 2. M&Ms Variety Chocolate Party Bulk Box, 2.85kg - (was £27.99) £18.19 | Amazon (opens in new tab) Exclusive variety pack with party bags of the three most famous flavours - 1kg of Chocolate M&M’s, 1kg of Peanut M&M’s and 800g of Crispy M&M’s.

(opens in new tab) 3. M&M's Chocolate Bulk Box, 24 Packs of 45g - (was £14.84) £11.39 | Amazon (opens in new tab) 24 bags of chocolate M&M's perfect for sharing - made with real milk chocolate all wrapped in a thin crispy colourful shell.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Other Amazon Early Access Sale chocolate deals

(opens in new tab) 4. Hershey's Cookies ‘n’ Crème, White Chocolate Flavour with Cookie Pieces, Pack of 24 x 40g - (was £22.99) £15.11 | Amazon (opens in new tab) Hershey's Cookies 'n' Crème combines the sweet taste of classic, white chocolate flavour with pieces of crunchy cookie, making it perfect as a snack, gift or special treat.

(opens in new tab) 5. Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, 2 Milk Chocolate Flavour Cups, Pack of 36 x 42g - (was £32.80) £28.90 | Amazon (opens in new tab) This huge 36 pack case of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups is ideal for Reese's lover, combining a delicious peanut butter crème covered with a chocolate flavoured coating.

