Go, go, go! This tour operator is offering free holidays to grandparents, but you’ll need to be quick to get the offer
More than half of families have never gone on holiday abroad with grandparents, but want to, according to new research
Going on holiday as a family can mean different things to different people. For some, this might mean the nuclear family of parent(s) and any children, for others this might include members of the wider family such as grandparents.
All parents know how busy family life can get, and it can make it difficult to spend as much time with grandparents as we would like. While some grandparents might be nearby and able enough to offer childcare support for working parents, it can often feel like a shift change when parents get home from work. This can add to feelings of mum guilt, worrying that grandparents aren’t getting as much quality time with the family as they should.
But that quality time with the grandparents can be hugely beneficial. While it might be true that one set of grandparents spoil their grandchildren more than the other, that time together can also mean closer bonds between grandparents and their grandchildren - in fact, some grandparents say that they learn more from their grandchildren than they do from their own kids.
But with the cost of living still high, many families are concerned about how to save money on holiday, which can put limits on how far afield they go, or who is able to tag along. But after research from tour operator easyJet Holidays found that half of families had never taken a holiday abroad with grandparents, but wanted to, it decided to launch a special offer for grandparents.
Speaking of easyJet Holiday’s research, its chief operating officer, Matt Callaghan, says: “This research shows how important grandparent and grandchild relationships are and how much can be learned from making time for them.”
Starting on 1 February, for a limited number of easyJet Holiday customers, one grandparent can travel free of charge on a family booking to a number of popular European destinations including Italy, Spain and Greece. Numbers are limited so you will need to act fast, but some additional spaces may be added on Monday 5 February 2024.
To be eligible for the offer, the grandparent must be travelling as part of a family booking with at least one child. You will also need to take proof of age and relation with you and show it upon arrival at your hotel. Find out more about the Grans Go Free holiday offer.
If you are booking a holiday for 2024, make sure you secure your travel insurance as soon as you book. If you are flying, it's also worth knowing how to save money at the airport.
Sarah is GoodtoKnow’s Consumer Writer & Money Editor and is passionate about helping mums save money wherever they can - whether that's spending wisely on toys and kidswear or keeping on top of the latest news around childcare costs, child benefit, the motherhood penalty. A writer, journalist and editor with more than 15 years' experience, Sarah is all about the latest toy trends and is always on the look out for toys for her nephew or Goddaughters so that she remains one of their favourite grown ups. When not writing about money or best buys, Sarah can be found hanging out with her rockstar dog Pepsi, getting opinionated about a movie or learning British Sign Language.
