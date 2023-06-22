Martin Lewis warns travellers against making this serious passport mistake ahead of summer holidays

Martin Lewis has issued an urgent reminder to folks with abroad travel plans this summer that they absolutely must check these two things before heading to the airport.

If you're anything like us, you've been itching for the sunny season to begin now for months. Whether it's trying out new picnic hacks or doing fun things with your kids, there's no better time than the summer to escape the burden of work and embrace your need for leisure.

Many Brits also use the school holidays to travel abroad in search of warmer weather and exciting adventures, with 42% expected to take an overseas trip between June and August 2023.

While far-away vacations can undeniably be blissful, they're also often notoriously stressful and pricey. To avoid any nasty surprises, it's important to have all your ducks in a row before jetting off.

Financial expert Martin Lewis has now shared one common mistake that could cost you if you don't fix it ahead of your break - and how to avoid making it.

(Image credit: Getty)

"You need to check that it is under 10 years old on the day you enter the country - people get caught out by that - that is a common condition as some British passports are over 10 years old and they’re still valid, but you often can’t travel on that," Lewis warned viewers on the latest episode of his Money Show Live.

If you fall into this category, it's best to sort it out sooner than later. From understanding how much it costs to renew a passport to how to go about the process in the first place, securing a valid official travel document is an obstacle you absolutely must overcome in order to legally enter a new country.

Martin also warned that some nations, such as the UAE and Egypt, require travellers to have at least six months left on their passports before visiting. If the passport is invalid, this will affect your ability to claim travel insurance. To avoid running into any pesky trouble, it's imperative that you renew your passport before booking your holiday.

"The travel insurance company will not allow your claim if that’s the reason you can’t go on holiday," the 51-year-old said. "So, I’m afraid, you need to sort this."