Don’t miss! 50% off kids tickets at Merlin attractions, including Madame Tussauds, SEA LIFE, and the London Eye
Merlin is offering discounted child tickets at loads of attractions across the nation, just in time for summer holidays - and it's teamed up with TikTok's ice cream twins to do it
Merlin Entertainments has joined forces with a set of money-savvy eight-year-old twins, who went viral on social media, to launch a special summer holiday offer at a range of popular attractions this summer, including Alton Towers, Warwick Castle and SEA LIFE.
With summer holidays just around the corner, parents know just how difficult (and expensive) it can be to find things to do with kids. And with research showing that parents are anticipated to spend £3,000 during school holidays in 2024, it's no wonder families are always striving for ways to keep costs down.
Fortunately, Merlin Entertainments have joined forces with the mini social media wonders to launch a brilliant summer offer. Marnie and Mylah took social media by storm last month, with a outburst on the shocking price of an ice cream, racking up more than 10 million views in a day. And now Merlin has appointed the pair Chief Pocket Money Protection Officers, as part of their summer of fun scheme.
Under the offer, from now until 11.59pm on 3 September 2024, families can get:
- 50 per cent off kids tickets to the London Eye, Madame Tussauds, SEA LIFE, the Dungeons and LEGOLAND Discover Centres. Children under two go free.
- Under 16s can get a day ticket for just £19 at Alton Towers, Chessington World of Adventures, Thorpe Park, LEGOLAND Windsor and Warwick Castle. (Children under 90cm go free at Alton Towers, LEGOLAND Windsor and Chessington World of Adventures. Children under 120cm go free at Thorpe Park).
Both offers are subject to availability and you can claim up to three discounted tickets per transaction. Half price discount is based on the standard on the day price. For more details, including and height and age restrictions, visit merlinentertainments.biz/real-fun-deals.
It's important to note that tickets purchased via this offer may be excluded from any Rainy Day Guarantees that the attraction may offer.
Talking of their involvement in the summer holiday savings offer, Marnie and Mylah say: “Pocket money doesn’t always go as far as you’d like these days – and we should know! But, good news kids, we’ve told the bosses at Merlin they need to help us out and do you know what, they’ve listened to us. So, this summer they’ve come up with some special priced kids’ tickets for their amazing attractions because kids always deserve brilliant school holidays!
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
“And what’s more, we’ll be giving out free ice creams during the summer holidays at different Merlin attractions across the UK – so keep an eye on our socials and come say hi!”
And if you missed their spot-on rant on social media, take a look below.
For more money-saving tips, take a look at how you can save money at the airport if you are going abroad for your family holiday this year. If you've not booked a holiday yet, we also share how free child places can cut the cost of your family holiday. Not going away? Find out how you can get Disney+ for free.
Sarah is GoodtoKnow’s Consumer Writer & Money Editor - which means she writes about everything from this year's top toys and the newest toy releases, to discounts on days out and childcare costs. Sarah is passionate about helping mums save money wherever they can - whether that's spending wisely on the right toys and kidswear or keeping on top of the latest news around child benefit, the motherhood penalty. A writer, journalist and editor with more than 15 years' experience, Sarah is all about the latest toy trends and is always on the look out for toys for her nephew or Goddaughters so that she remains one of their favourite grown ups. When not writing about money or best buys, Sarah can be found hanging out with her rockstar dog Pepsi, getting opinionated about a movie or learning British Sign Language.
-
-
Martin Lewis shares brilliant ‘loophole’ for parents who want to leave money to their kids without paying ‘inheritance tax’
The Money Saving Expert has highlighted a little-known 'tax relief' that could help you leave more funds for your family
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
5-month-old shocks deaf grandparents with sweet sign language gesture
The heartwarming TikTok clip has left parents in awe
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Primary school 'costing parents £6,000' according to new research - here's 6 ways to save money
The seven years of primary school can cost parents thousands of pounds, with lunches and school uniforms the biggest challenges. But there are ways savvy parents can ease the pressure of the financial burden
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Do I qualify for a school uniform grant? Parents can get up to £200 to cover costs from July
Hundreds of councils are helping parents cover school uniform costs this year and thousands of parents are eligible for the help
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Calling all mums! You can get a free drink at this pub chain this weekend for a very sweet reason
Valid this weekend only, make sure you claim your well-deserved freebie for going above and beyond
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Rising school costs could see 1 in 4 children removed from private education, according to new research, but there are solutions parents can try
Private school costs have risen by eight per cent in the last year, and they could rise again - here are some tips from a finance expert for what you can do to mitigate the impact
By Sarah Handley Published
-
18 places dads can get freebies for Father's Day - including SeaLife Centres, Eden Project, Gulliver's Kingdom and more
If you want to make the fathers in your life feel appreciated, then check out these options where dads can get something for free
By Sarah Handley Published
-
How much pocket money should you give? £8.35 is the going rate according to new data, and boys earn more up until this age
New research has revealed the average weekly pocket money a child receives by age, and there's some interesting findings when it comes to gender
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Grandparents who help look after their grandchildren could see state pension boost worth £1,000s, thanks to this little-known benefit
Do your parents help look after your kids? If so, they could see a state pension boost thanks to this government benefit. Here's everything you need to know
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Universal Credit increase 2024 - here are the 3 most important things families need to know
Some people are only just reaping the benefit of the Universal Credit increase 2024 - we explain why that is, and what you need to know about this benefit if you are a parent
By Sarah Handley Published