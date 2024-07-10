Don’t miss! 50% off kids tickets at Merlin attractions, including Madame Tussauds, SEA LIFE, and the London Eye

Merlin Entertainments has joined forces with a set of money-savvy eight-year-old twins, who went viral on social media, to launch a special summer holiday offer at a range of popular attractions this summer, including Alton Towers, Warwick Castle and SEA LIFE.

With summer holidays just around the corner, parents know just how difficult (and expensive) it can be to find things to do with kids. And with research showing that parents are anticipated to spend £3,000 during school holidays in 2024, it's no wonder families are always striving for ways to keep costs down.

Fortunately, Merlin Entertainments have joined forces with the mini social media wonders to launch a brilliant summer offer. Marnie and Mylah took social media by storm last month, with a outburst on the shocking price of an ice cream, racking up more than 10 million views in a day. And now Merlin has appointed the pair Chief Pocket Money Protection Officers, as part of their summer of fun scheme.

Under the offer, from now until 11.59pm on 3 September 2024, families can get:

50 per cent off kids tickets to the London Eye, Madame Tussauds, SEA LIFE, the Dungeons and LEGOLAND Discover Centres. Children under two go free.

Children under two go free. Under 16s can get a day ticket for just £19 at Alton Towers, Chessington World of Adventures, Thorpe Park, LEGOLAND Windsor and Warwick Castle. (Children under 90cm go free at Alton Towers, LEGOLAND Windsor and Chessington World of Adventures. Children under 120cm go free at Thorpe Park).

Both offers are subject to availability and you can claim up to three discounted tickets per transaction. Half price discount is based on the standard on the day price. For more details, including and height and age restrictions, visit merlinentertainments.biz/real-fun-deals.

It's important to note that tickets purchased via this offer may be excluded from any Rainy Day Guarantees that the attraction may offer.

Talking of their involvement in the summer holiday savings offer, Marnie and Mylah say: “Pocket money doesn’t always go as far as you’d like these days – and we should know! But, good news kids, we’ve told the bosses at Merlin they need to help us out and do you know what, they’ve listened to us. So, this summer they’ve come up with some special priced kids’ tickets for their amazing attractions because kids always deserve brilliant school holidays!

GoodtoKnow Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“And what’s more, we’ll be giving out free ice creams during the summer holidays at different Merlin attractions across the UK – so keep an eye on our socials and come say hi!”

And if you missed their spot-on rant on social media, take a look below.

Eight-year-old twins rant over ice cream prices in Burnley, England goes viral - YouTube Watch On

For more money-saving tips, take a look at how you can save money at the airport if you are going abroad for your family holiday this year. If you've not booked a holiday yet, we also share how free child places can cut the cost of your family holiday. Not going away? Find out how you can get Disney+ for free.