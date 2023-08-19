Revealed: 15 most expensive UK cities to raise a family - is yours on the list?

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The 15 most expensive cities in which to raise a child have been named, with annual costs ranging from £44,692 up to a whopping £80,416.

Raising a family is an expensive endeavour, when you consider how much it costs to raise a child and rising average childcare costs. But it turns out that where you live can be a big influencing factor too.

The study from OutdoorToys looked at a range of costs, including the average costs of childcare, rent, utilities and broadband in different cities, in order to find out which locations were the most expensive to raise a family.

Most expensive UK cities to raise a family in

Unsurprisingly, the research found that London was the most expensive city to raise a family in, costing a sky-high £80,416 per year. This figure includes an average nursery place for two children costing just under £38,000 a year, average annual rent costing only slightly more at £38,650, as well as average annual utility bills of £3,661 per year.

Second place on the list went to Westminster, with annual costs of £59,757, more than £20,000 cheaper than in the City of London.

Cambridge ranked a very close third, with average annual nursery costs of around £8,000 more than rent.

Other cities that made the list of the top 15 most expensive cities to raise a family in, with annual costs between £58,390 and £44,692, include:

St Albans

Winchester

Oxford

Brighton & Hove

Southend-on-Sea

Bristol

York

Birmingham

Edinburgh

Manchester

Milton Keynes

Canterbury

(Image credit: c/o Outdoor Toys)

Most expensive cities for childcare

London - £37,740

St Albans - £34,162

Cambridge - £32,430

Oxford - £30,300

Birmingham - £29,069

Most expensive cities for rent

London - £38,650

Westminster - £31,500

Winchester - £30,000

Oxford - £24,990

Brighton & Hove - £24,805

Most expensive cities for utility bills

London - £3,661

Canterbury - £3,461

Southend-on-Sea - £3,300

Milton Keynes - £2,824

Westminster - £2,778

Most affordable UK cities to raise a family in

The research also found the most affordable cities in which to raise a family, with annual costs ranging from £14,220 up to £36,969.

The top spot for most affordable city went to Derry in Northern Ireland, with average nursery costs of £4,554 per year, average rents of £7,626 per year, and average utility bills of £1,454 - less than half of the price families in London pay for their utilities.

Second place went to Wakefield, with average annual costs of £22,520, while in third place Doncaster it costs £27,518 per year to raise a family.

Other affordable cities that rounded out the list included:

Carlisle

Gloucester

Preston

Swansea

Stoke-on-Trent

Lancaster

Kingston upon Hull

Plymouth

Dundee

Leicester

Salford

Belfast

(Image credit: c/o Outdoor Toys)

Cheapest cities for childcare

Derry - £4,554

Wakefield- £11,520

Preston - £12,000

Gloucester - £14,400

Swansea - £14,712

Cheapest cities for rent

Derry - £7,626

Doncaster - £7,901

Wakefield - £8,400

Kingston upon Hull - £8,715

Carlisle - £8,835

Cheapest cities for utility bills

Portsmouth - £1,424

Derry - £1,454

Belfast - £1,478

Carlisle - £1,560

Swansea - £1,593

If you've found that you live in one of the most expensive cities, then make sure you follow these family-friendly ways to save money, and think about how you can save money for your child's future.