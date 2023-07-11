Save £25 on family days out this summer with this simple hack

Any lottery ticket bought since 1 January 2023 can save you £25 on your next family day out with this hack.

The summer holidays are approaching, which means parents everywhere are searching for things to do with kids, from arts and crafts to family days out in London or further afield - and many are looking to keep costs low too, with free things to do in London always a popular choice.

Luckily, Visit England and The National Lottery have teamed up to bring a great offer on family activity days all over the UK, with savings of £25 up for grabs on over 500 attractions and experiences - from Edinburgh Castle and Hampton Court Palace to Legoland Windsor and Cadbury World in Birmingham.

All you need to do is use any National Lottery ticket, Scratchcard or Instant Win Game and enter your voucher code on the Visit Britain website. You'll then be able to choose from the huge range of family days out and save £25 on the tickets you buy. The full terms and conditions are on the Visit Britain website.

How to save £25 on UK days out

Chelsea, aka Cheap Holiday Expert on Instagram shared the hack with her followers right in time for the summer holidays. Chelsea has earned herself almost 200 thousand followers for her travel hacks and, as she says herself, "Helping you live the #instatravel dream on a budget".

She said of the savings on offer, "You’d be surprised how many activites are on there including food and drink tours and even theatre shows - a really easy way to save money on something you’ve always wanted to do, or this has helped make affordable!!"

But she added: "They are not messing around when they say they are running out so please book your tickets soon!"

And Chelsea's followers were quick to take advantage of the hack, with one even sharing an extra tip: "I did this for Warwick castle for 3 people and saved a whopping £50 as I used 2 codes and did 2 separate bookings" Another said, "Omgosh, this is actually pretty cool. Such a bargain."

