Here's how your child can get free entry to 200+ attractions thanks to this iconic children's TV show
If your child is between 5 and 15, a Blue Peter badge can grant them free entry to loads of attractions - here's how to apply
Whenever school holidays roll around, it can be daunting to think about how you will keep the kids entertained. Even outside of school holidays, weekend activities can prove expensive.
Since the start of 2022, families have been facing rising costs across the board, so it's no wonder some parents are dreading the school holidays and the thought of making ends meet while paying more for entertainment and activities.
While you might be looking for inexpensive things to do with the kids, or where kids can eat free, there's another hack you can try that will grant your kids free entry to over 200 attractions in the country, from theme parks and zoos to castles and museums, when a full price adult ticket is purchased. And it involves an absolutely iconic, long-running children's TV show.
To get the free entry, all your child needs is a Blue Peter badge. Badge owners, with a valid badge card, can get free entry to a whole host of Blue Peter Badge attractions, making it much cheaper to get out and about with the kids.
The coveted badge has been around for more than 60 years after being introduced on the show on 17 June 1963. And the programme has been around even longer, premiering on 16 October 1958, making it the longest running children's TV programme in the world. In the last 10 years alone, more than 750,000 badges have been awarded.
How to get a Blue Peter badge
Unless you appear on the programme (where you will automatically be given a badge), how you get a Blue Peter badge will depend on which badge you apply for (there are eight your child can collect in total). The main parameter is that all applicants must be between five and 15 years old.
And the best part, kids have to submit their applications themselves, which is a great way to keep them entertained at little cost.
To get a blue badge, which is arguably the most iconic, your child needs to send an interesting letter, story, poem, picture or other kind of make or a good idea for the programme. This is a really good opportunity to encourage your child's creativity.
If your child is particularly interested in nature and the great outdoors, you could apply for a Blue Peter green badge, while those who join the Blue Peter fan club can be awarded a purple badge for answering some questions about the show.
There's also a music badge or sports badge for kids who learn new skills in those pursuits.
Here's how one Blue Peter fan got her badge:
Your child can apply for more than one badge, and even try to collect them all. Here's a list of all the badges you can apply for and how to apply:
- Blue badge - for writing an interesting letter, poem, story or making something interesting
- Green badge - awarded to those who demonstrate how they love nature and help the environment
- Purple badge - for fan club members who answer questions about the programme or website
- Orange badge - awarded to winners and runners up of Blue Peter competitions
- Music badge - for those learning a new instrument or taking part in a musical performance
- Sports badge - for those getting active and trying a sport they've never tried before
- Silver badge - awarded for kindness and helping others
- Gold badge - these are rare and are awarded to existing badge holders for outstanding achievements
Only green, silver, music, sport and purple badges can be applied for online, all other badges need to be applied for by post.
Watch below as King Charles and Queen Camilla are awarded with their very special Gold Blue Peter badges earlier this year.
A photo posted by on
How long will it take for a Blue Peter badge to arrive?
As the Blue Peter team aims to read every application it receives, It can take up to 12 weeks for your child's Blue Peter badge to arrive, so if you want to take advantage of the free entry perks, it's a good idea to apply as soon as possible.
Your child's badge ID card should arrive automatically around the same time as your badge, and your child will need this and the badge in order to get free entry to your chosen attraction.
You can find a list of all the Blue Peter attractions here. It's also a good idea to check the terms and conditions.
These also a host of other freebies you can take advantage of from free Percy Pigs and birthday freebies for the whole family, to parent-only treats, like free coffee.
Sarah is Goodto.com's Money Editor. After segueing into the world of personal finance from the Homes sector, and acting as launch editor of Goodto's sister brand TheMoneyEdit.com, Sarah now focuses on family finance. She is passionate about cutting through confusing jargon to help people make sound financial decisions, avoid overspending and set themselves and their families up for a financially-stable future.
-
-
Kate and William expected to 'break tradition' with George, Charlotte and Louis' summer plans
The Wales family are expected to enjoy a different staycation
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
You probably already have the ingredients to make a lava cake in your air fryer - here's how to whip up this easy dessert
You could have yourself a delicious homemade dessert in just 10 minutes with this air fryer lava cake hack.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
This app helped me save £35+ a month on food - here's how it works
One mum reveals how she’s saved almost £150 since March by using this food app and whether it's actually worth it
By Rachel Wait • Published
-
British Gas customer? Here's how you can get 50% off electricity on Sundays this summer
And it's so simple to qualify
By Sarah Handley • Published
-
Get free Deliveroo Plus for a year (worth £40+) with the Amazon Prime perk you didn't know you had
Our money editor explains how you can get free Deliveroo delivery for 12 months
By Sarah Handley • Published
-
How much does it cost to run a hot tub and is it a good choice for your family?
Make sure you know how much it costs to run a hot tub before you buy one for your family
By Rachel Wait • Published
-
‘I’m dreading the school holidays!' 7 expert tips to help make ends meet this summer
With the summer holidays looming, follow these helpful tips from our money expert to help cut costs.
By Rachel Wait • Published
-
Martin Lewis urges holidaymakers to avoid this mistake when paying for goods abroad
The money saving expert warns families not to get caught out when travelling abroad for your holiday
By Sarah Handley • Published
-
This hotel hack could save you hundreds on your holiday accommodation
Money blogger @CouponKid shares the hack that saved him £150 on his hotel booking
By Sarah Handley • Published
-
Martin Lewis warns travellers against making this serious passport mistake ahead of summer holidays
Martin Lewis has urged people to check these vital passport details
By Emma Dooney • Published