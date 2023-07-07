Here's how your child can get free entry to 200+ attractions thanks to this iconic children's TV show

Whenever school holidays roll around, it can be daunting to think about how you will keep the kids entertained. Even outside of school holidays, weekend activities can prove expensive.

Since the start of 2022, families have been facing rising costs across the board, so it's no wonder some parents are dreading the school holidays and the thought of making ends meet while paying more for entertainment and activities.

While you might be looking for inexpensive things to do with the kids, or where kids can eat free, there's another hack you can try that will grant your kids free entry to over 200 attractions in the country, from theme parks and zoos to castles and museums, when a full price adult ticket is purchased. And it involves an absolutely iconic, long-running children's TV show.

To get the free entry, all your child needs is a Blue Peter badge. Badge owners, with a valid badge card, can get free entry to a whole host of Blue Peter Badge attractions, making it much cheaper to get out and about with the kids.

The coveted badge has been around for more than 60 years after being introduced on the show on 17 June 1963. And the programme has been around even longer, premiering on 16 October 1958, making it the longest running children's TV programme in the world. In the last 10 years alone, more than 750,000 badges have been awarded.

How to get a Blue Peter badge

Unless you appear on the programme (where you will automatically be given a badge), how you get a Blue Peter badge will depend on which badge you apply for (there are eight your child can collect in total). The main parameter is that all applicants must be between five and 15 years old.

And the best part, kids have to submit their applications themselves, which is a great way to keep them entertained at little cost.

To get a blue badge, which is arguably the most iconic, your child needs to send an interesting letter, story, poem, picture or other kind of make or a good idea for the programme. This is a really good opportunity to encourage your child's creativity.

If your child is particularly interested in nature and the great outdoors, you could apply for a Blue Peter green badge, while those who join the Blue Peter fan club can be awarded a purple badge for answering some questions about the show.

There's also a music badge or sports badge for kids who learn new skills in those pursuits.

Here's how one Blue Peter fan got her badge:

Your child can apply for more than one badge, and even try to collect them all. Here's a list of all the badges you can apply for and how to apply:

Blue badge - for writing an interesting letter, poem, story or making something interesting

- for writing an interesting letter, poem, story or making something interesting Green badge - awarded to those who demonstrate how they love nature and help the environment

- awarded to those who demonstrate how they love nature and help the environment Purple badge - for fan club members who answer questions about the programme or website

- for fan club members who answer questions about the programme or website Orange badge - awarded to winners and runners up of Blue Peter competitions

- awarded to winners and runners up of Blue Peter competitions Music badge - for those learning a new instrument or taking part in a musical performance

- for those learning a new instrument or taking part in a musical performance Sports badge - for those getting active and trying a sport they've never tried before

- for those getting active and trying a sport they've never tried before Silver badge - awarded for kindness and helping others

- awarded for kindness and helping others Gold badge - these are rare and are awarded to existing badge holders for outstanding achievements

Only green, silver, music, sport and purple badges can be applied for online, all other badges need to be applied for by post.

Watch below as King Charles and Queen Camilla are awarded with their very special Gold Blue Peter badges earlier this year.

How long will it take for a Blue Peter badge to arrive?

As the Blue Peter team aims to read every application it receives, It can take up to 12 weeks for your child's Blue Peter badge to arrive, so if you want to take advantage of the free entry perks, it's a good idea to apply as soon as possible.

Your child's badge ID card should arrive automatically around the same time as your badge, and your child will need this and the badge in order to get free entry to your chosen attraction.

You can find a list of all the Blue Peter attractions here. It's also a good idea to check the terms and conditions.

These also a host of other freebies you can take advantage of from free Percy Pigs and birthday freebies for the whole family, to parent-only treats, like free coffee.