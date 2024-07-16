The best Amazon Prime Day baby deals including up to 75% off parenting essentials

Welcome, bargain-loving, deal-hunting parents, to your ultimate guide to snapping up the best Amazon Prime Day baby deals!

Amazon’s annual shopping event is here, which means now is the perfect time to snap up some unbeatable discounts on essential baby items. Whether you're a soon-to-be mum or dad, or already navigating the joys of parenthood, Prime Day is your once-a-year opportunity to shop for top-quality baby gear at a fraction of the usual price. This year, the money-saving event takes place on July 16th and 17th, with deals on all the big parenting brands like Maxi-Cosi, Tommee Tippee, Baby Jogger, and Angelcare, you're sure to find the best products at the lowest prices.

My top Prime Day baby deal so far is the Elvie breast pump which is down from £269 to £215.20 for the single version and down from £499 to £399.20 for the double pump.

In this article, we'll highlight the top discounts and help you navigate the deals so you can get the best value for your money and make the most of Prime Day.

In this article, we'll highlight the top discounts and help you navigate the deals so you can get the best value for your money and make the most of Prime Day.

The best Amazon Prime Day baby deals

Pram, pushchair and stroller deals

Prime Day is the best time and place to buy a 'big ticket' item of baby gear like a pram or a pushchair. The savings are huge, Amazon's reviews are always reliable, and delivery is free. Get on it before Prime Day ends and the prices ramp back up along with your regrets.

Baby Jogger City Elite 2 All-Terrain Pushchair - £634 | £479 Save 24% Best city stroller deal - This all-terrain pushchair has rubber tyres with all-wheel suspension so it's a particularly good buy if you tackle tough terrain like muddy parks on your urban adventures. Suitable from birth, it also has a near-flat seat recline for comfy naps on the go - plus you can add a car seat or carrycot.

Baby Jogger Summit x Robin Arzón £569 | £424.90 Save 25% Best running buggy deal - Wow, as a fairly new product launch we weren't expecting this super stylish stroller to be a Prime Day baby deal. The Amazon reviews speak for themselves with 82% of customers giving it the full 5 stars. If you've been holding out for a running-friendly stroller deal for Prime Day, this is it. Our Editor recently reviewed this all-terrain jogging stroller - full review coming soon - and it's hands down the best Prime Day baby deal for active parents who don't want to stop pounding the pavement just because there's a little one in their life!

Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 Double All-Terrain Double Pushchair - £764 | £599 Save 22% Best double pushchair deal - Double pushchairs don't come cheap, but you can save over £150 on this one with this early Prime Day baby deal. Suitable from birth up to 22 kg in each seat, this comes with some great additional features, including an extendable UV50+ canopy with a magnetic peek-a-boo window, an adjustable handlebar, near-flat seat recline for comfy naps, and all-wheel suspension for tackling different types of terrain with ease.

Silver Cross Clic Stroller - £295 | £254.19 Save 14% Best compact buggy deal - This light and compact buggy came top overall in our recent guide to the best travel strollers so it's well worth snapping up at this price. Suitable from birth to 22kg (approx. four years), it really is easy to fold with one hand (we tried that out...) and it has a lie-flat seat recline that's easy to adjust for naps when you're on the go.

Silver Cross Reflex Stroller - £325 | £301.33 Save 7% Best lightweight stroller deal - We love Silver Cross prams and pushchairs for their timeless elegance. Suitable from birth up to 22kg (approx. four years), this one is easy to fold when you only have one hand free (yes, we've tested that) and even has an integrated carry handle so you can hop on and off public transport, nip through the airport, or lift it in and out of your car boot with ease.

There's plenty of time to pick up an early pram, pushchair or stroller bargain before Amazon Prime Day begins but if you're feeling the pressure, consider going for a travel system ‘bundle’ offering. This is where you don't just get the pushchair but a bundle of other accessories too, such as a carrycot or a compatible car seat included in the price, and sometimes even extras like a change bag.

Compared to the hassle and cost of researching and buying all those items separately (along with delivery charges for each component), bundles like this offer excellent value for money. When it comes to Prime Day stroller deals, don’t overlook brands that are less well-known than the big names - many of them offer some excellent savings on well-designed prams, pushchairs, and strollers that have plenty of good reviews.

Prime Day car seat deals

Children must use car seats until they’re 12 years old or 135cm tall, according to car set rules, and babies must use rearward-facing seats until they are at least 15 months old. Ideally, however, you should keep your child in a rearward-facing car seat until they are at least four years old because a rearward-facing seat is proven to be safer than a forward-facing seat in the event of a collision.

Resist the temptation to move your child into the 'next stage' car seat too early - there is no advantage to doing so in terms of safety. It's advisable to wait until your baby’s weight meets the maximum limit for your existing seat or until the top of your child’s head is level with the top of the car seat. That said, Prime Day is a good time to buy the next stage car seat while it's on offer, and then pop it away in storage until your child outgrows their current seat.

CYBEX Gold infant carrier Aton S2 i-Size - £179.95 | £102.80 Save 43% Best Cybex iSize car seat deal - Suitable from birth up to approximately 24 months (max. 13 kg, 45 cm - 87 cm), this infant car seat has an 11-position height-adjustable headrest that automatically adjjusts with the harness. It comes with a removable newborn insert for babies up to 60 cm.

Maxi-Cosi FamilyFix S, i-Size ISOFIX Base - £109.99 | £93.49 save 15% Best ISOFIX base - Already got a car seat but now want a sturdy, stable and super secure base to fix it to? Whether you want forward-facing or rear-facing, this ISOFIFX base is suitable for newborns up to four years old.

Weaning and feeding deals

Baby feeding kit like sterilizers and bottle warmers are always cheaper on Prime Day so look out for deals on feeding items you'll need for the next stage of your feeding journey, such as larger baby bottles or faster-flow teats.

Tommee Tippee 3-in-1 Advanced Electric Bottle and Food Pouch Warmer - £34.99 | £19.99 Save 43% Best baby food warmer deal - Our tester described this as 'very impressive' in our recent roundup of the best bottle warmers so this is another fab opportunity to nab a solid bit of baby gear at a bargain price. It gently warms baby bottles and food pouches in just four minutes, whilst preserving the milk's essential nutrients and goodness.

Nuby UV Portable Baby Bottle Steriliser, UV Electric Steriliser - £157 | £126.98 Save 19% Best portable bottle sterilizer deal - Super portable and designed to sterilise baby bottles and accessories on the go in just three minutes, this handy UV steriliser kills up to 99.9% of bacteria and can be charged before you leave the house.

Nanobebe Baby Bottle Ultimate Feeding and Cleaning Set £89.99 £58.99 Save 34% Best sterilizer deal - This handy feeding and cleaning set contains Nanobebe baby bottles plus a sterilizer, drying rack, and bottle brush. And with almost 35% off it's a good buy if you're expecting a baby and want to be prepared for the possibility of bottle-feeding.

Tommee Tippee Perfect Prep Day & Night £135 | £129.99 Save 4% Best bottle-warming deal - The gold standard of bottle warmers, the Tommee Tippee Perfect Prep Day & Night machine freshly preps a formula feed within two minutes. The antibacterial filter means you can use tap water, plus this gadget is ten times faster and uses 17x less electricity than a kettle.

Breast pump deals

Medela Swing Maxi Flex Double Electric Breast Pump - £269.99 | £149 Save 45% Best Medela breast pump deal - This is a cracking discount on this double electric breast pump -it fared very well with our testers in our recent guide to the best breast pumps so this is a rare chance to pick up a brilliant piece of baby kit at almost half price. Go, go, go!

Tommee Tippee Made for Me Single Manual Breast Pump - £32.99 | £17.45 Save 47% Best single pump breastfeeding deal - This easy-to-use and even easier-to-hold-in-your-hands breast pump works wonders if you're on the go. It's small, which means it will fit perfectly into your handbag or changing bag. And right now, you can get 47% off meaning you can bag this for just over £15.

Haakaa Manual Breast Pump £31.99 £25.99 Save 19% Best manual breast pump deal - Reportedly loved by celebrity mum Chrissy Teigen, this silicone breast pump is a hands-free option that scores rave reviews - more than 13,000 Amazon customers have rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars. Durable yet soft and flexible, it's a brilliant value buy at under £26 with 19% off and a great way to see how you get on with a manual pump - not everyone wants all the wires and machinery of an electric one.

Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump £279.99 | £236.54 Save 16% Best double electric breast pump deal - Wowza, we selected the Philips Avent Double Electric Breast Pump as our number one choice in our round-up of the best breast pumps for 2024 so we're delighted to see it in the sale for Prime Day. Our tester put it to the test whilst feeding her three-week-old baby and told us she wouldn't hesitate to recommend it to busy mums, describing it as a 'godsend'.

Sleep and bedtime deals

The secret to bagging a bargain when it comes to cribs, cots and cot mattresses on Prime Day is knowing exactly what you need before you start browsing If you're expecting a baby and kitting out the nursery, have a read of our guides to the best Moses baskets, bedside cribs and cot beds and don't forget you can save a significant amount of money on Prime Day by stocking up on 'boring' basics like nappies, baby sleeping bags and cot mattresses.

Tiny Love Boho Chic 2-in-1 Rocker £119.99 | £59.99 Save 40% Best baby bouncer chair deal - Suitable from birth until your baby weighs 20lbs or 9kg, this versatile baby rocker is easy to adjust from an upright or reclined baby seat to a lie-flat rocker. It comes with an electronic toy that rotates 90° and the rocker also plays nine different tunes and has a range of light features to soothe and entertain your baby.

Fisher-Price Rainbow Showers Bassinet to Bedside Mobile £44.99 | £15.99 Save 64% Best cot mobile deal - This cot mobile by Fisher-Price has some cute hanging toys and a 20-minute playlist designed to soothe your newborn to sleep. The whisper-quiet motor won't disturb your baby and the automatic sound detection system means it reactivates the calming motion when your baby stirs.

Tutti Bambini CoZee - £179.95 | £149.99 Save 17% Best travel cot deal - This cosleeper and crib in one is suitable from 0-6 months and has two breathable mesh windows and a Tutti Bambini CoZee mattress with strategically placed ventilation holes to keep your baby cool and comfortable throughout the night. It's super easy to fold away in less than 30 seconds and perfect for travelling.

Tommee Tippee Dreammaker Baby Sleep Aid - £29.99 | £19.99 Save 33% Best night light deal - According to research, 85% of babies sleep better with a Tommee Tippee light and sound sleep aid - and this one listens out for baby’s cries during the night and then automatically turns itself back on to soothe your baby back to sleep

Baby carrier and bouncer deals

You can make great savings on baby carriers, baby swings and baby bouncer chairs on Amazon Prime Day.

Chicco Boppyfit Baby Carrier - £59.34 | £37.16 Save 37% Best baby carrier deal - We rated a Chicco carrier the best budget buy in our recent guide to the best baby carriers so this is a good chance to pick it up a similar design for even better value than ever! It's intuitive and simple to wear and easy to convert from parent-facing to forward-facing, while the padded waist belt and wide shoulder straps help distribute your baby’s weight evenly.

Nuby Newborn Baby Carrier - £56 | £44.99 Save 20% Best newborn baby carrier deal - There's 20% off this padded ergonomic carrier that allows you to hold your baby in three different positions. The waist belt and adjustable padded straps mean you can tailor it to you (and avoid any back or shoulder pain). It's ideal for newborns up to 18 months.

Baby monitor deals

The best baby monitors are usually on sale at good discounts on Amazon Prime Day, so do your homework to figure out exactly what you need. You can often save more by choosing a slightly older model, so factor that into your decision-making and check the price direct from the retailer to make sure it really is an Amazon Prime Day baby deal.

ARENTI Baby Monitor with Camera and Night Vision - £199.99 | £119.95 Save 40% Best night vision camera deal - Coming with 2K resolution video, a 5" colour LCD screen and a clear night vision view, with its clever zoom function, you can keep an eye on your little sleeper around the clock. Plus, if you download the ARENTI app you can control the monitor remotely.

HelloBaby Monitor with Camera and Audio - £79.99 | £49.99 Save 38% Tilt, pan, zoom and keep watch over your baby with this bargain portable monitor that's ideal for home or away. Battery-powered, this will last up to 30 hours and it comes with two-way audio (so you can talk to your little sleeper in real-time).

Babymoov YOO Feel Video baby monitor with camera and night vision - £169.99 | £119.95 Save 40% Best video monitor deal - Our parent tester gave this an impressive 4 out of 5 stars and particularly liked the CCTV camera that gives you a 360-degree motorised view of your child so you can keep tabs on their every move. It also has two-way talk so you can soothe your child without entering the room, and plays up to five lullabies. To check out the pros and cons read our full Babymoov YOO Moov baby monitor review.

Hubble Connected Nursery Pal Glow Smart HD Baby Camera - £69.99 | £59.97 Save 14% Best wireless baby monitor deal - You can use your smartphone to view the camera feed from this monitor anywhere in the world via a Wi-Fi connection and by downloading the free HubbleClub app. Selling points include clear night-time footage and infrared night vision but we particularly like that it has talkback functionality, plays lullabies and even has a night light and sleep trainer mode. It's a good one for gadget lovers as it's compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Baby walker and activity toy deals

Popular activity toys for babies and the best baby walkers are often discounted on Amazon Prime Day. If you're expecting a baby or have a newborn you could be forgiven for thinking that it'll be ages before your little one needs this kind of item but the time will come around much more quickly than you think!

Fisher-Price Learn with Me Zebra Walker £31.99 | £24.00 Save 25% Best walker toy deal - Whether your little one is learning their first words or trying out their first steps, the Learn with Me Zebra walker is packed full of busy, hands-on activities to support this exciting chapter of their development.

Fisher-Price Jumperoo Baby Bouncer - £119.99 | £95.99 Save 20% Best bouncer toy deal - An absolutely classic piece of baby gear, this is a brilliant buy at the best of times but a bargain for Prime Day with 20% off! The seat spins 360° so your baby can burn off some energy while bouncing around to explore all the toys within reach. It's sturdy and free-standing plus it's easy to adjust to three different heights as your baby grows.

Bright Starts, 5-in-1 Your Way Ball Play Activity Gym and Ball Pit - £79.99 | £65 Save 19% Best portable baby gym deal - This activity baby gym and ball pit comes with 40 balls for your baby to play with as well as seven take-along toys. The mat is machine-washable and the toys are easy to wipe clean plus the whole thing folds away into a handy carrying case for easy storage.

Highchair deals

Get ahead of the weaning game by snapping up a highchair before you need one with these early Amazon Prime Day highchair deals.

Mamas and Papas Juice High - £119.99 | £98.99 Save 17% Best highchair deal overall - On sale elsewhere like Boots and Mamas & Papas for £99, we've found the best price here on Amazon. We named the Mamas and Papas Juice the best buy overall in our round-up of the best highchairs for 2024 based on extensive feedback from our parent reviewer who says it's a dream to clean, that it grows with your child, and it's super stylish. Check out the pros and cons over at our full Mamas & Papas Juice Highchair review.

Maxi-Cosi Minla Baby Highchair £189.99 | £161.49 Save 15% Best highchair deal for long-term use - Suitable from birth all the way up to 14 years (max weight 60 kg), this 6-in-1 highchair is super-adjustable so you use it in numerous different ways as your child's needs change. It also has four tray positions and five recline positions for maximum comfort at mealtimes and during post-snack snoozes! It's also compact and easy to fold away.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Tomorrow! Amazon Prime Day is taking place on July 16 and 17 this year.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a 48-hour online sale that runs every year, usually in mid-July. You must have Amazon Prime membership to access the discounts - or you can sign up for a free 7-day membership and then cancel it if you only want to access the Prime Day deals. The sale extends across the whole site but there are always big price cuts on all the products that parents and families need, from everyday parenting basics like nappies, baby wipes, and formula milk to 'big ticket' items of baby gear like cots, bedside cribs, car seats, and prams/pushchairs.

How do you sign up for Amazon Prime Day?

Sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial

New members can try Prime, for free, for up to 30 days. It's £8.99 a month after the 30-day free trial period and you can cancel your Amazon Prime membership at any time.

To take advantage of the Prime Day deals on baby products, make sure you sign up for an Amazon Prime membership. (If you don't want to pay for it beyond the free trial, don't forget to cancel your membership before the 30 days are up, otherwise, you will be charged.

If you have a smartphone, it's worth downloading the Amazon app so that you can keep track of lightning deals as these short 'flash sales' end quickly after a limited period.

How to get the best Prime Day baby deals

Amazon Prime Day baby deals are a rare chance for parents and carers to save money on all the items you need with children in your life, from the best prams and pushchairs to must-have parenting gadgets like baby monitors and breast pumps - with as much as 50% off selected baby essentials.

Prime Day is also a chance to make some mega savings on all kinds of parenting gear from half-price toys to stash away for Christmas to the next-stage car seat at a cut-price for your growing baby or toddler, but you need to sign up for Prime membership to access the sale. And if you're expecting a baby, Prime Day is the ideal time to kit out the nursery and save money on pricy items of essential baby gear such as bedside cribs, Moses baskets, and cot beds.

The last Prime Day sale was in March 2024 and included discounts on big brands of baby gear including Mamas & Papas, Philips Avent, Tiny Love, Tommee Tippee, Fisher-Price, Silver Cross, and more, with Amazon slashing the price of popular items including car seats and baby carriers, thanks to one-off Prime Day baby deals.

Prime Day baby deals also represent a good time to think ahead and save some cash on the next bit of kit your child is likely to need. Look at deals on travel cots and travel strollers ready for future adventures with your baby, or stock up on baby sleeping bags in the next size up while prices are low. And if you settled for budget versions of items like bottle warmers or sterilizers, you might find you can treat yourself to a gadget upgrade on Amazon Prime Day for a fraction of the usual price.

Is Amazon Prime Day worth it?

Absolutely! Amazon Prime Day is a once-a-year opportunity to snap up must-have items of baby gear and essential parenting products. From discounted car seats to the latest baby monitors, all kinds of baby gear items go on sale for Prime Day so there are some serious savings to be made - great news for anyone concerned about the cost of raising a child these days!

Amazon Prime Day baby deals: can you return items?

Yes, you can return items that you purchase during Amazon Prime Day sale events as long as a product is unused. Amazon's returns policy is a standard 30-day period and this applies to Prime Day purchases, meaning Amazon (and most sellers on the site) will give you a full refund for items that you return within 30 days of receipt of delivery.

Looking for more Prime Day intel before the big sale kicks off? Check out when is Amazon Prime Day and mark your diary before you take a deep dive into how to get the best deals on Amazon Prime Day: 8 top tips for familiesor soak up tips on how to save money on Prime Day. Finally, find out If Amazon Prime Day is worth it.

