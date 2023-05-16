Tesco warns loyal customers ahead of huge Clubcard change

Tesco has issued an urgent message to its Clubcard customers ahead of a major change that will be made to the supermarket's loyalty scheme next month.

Tesco Clubcard customers, listen up - you might want to use up your Reward Code vouchers sooner rather than later.

The British retailer, which is known as one of the country's cheapest supermarkets, has warned that a major change will be made to its famous loyalty scheme next month. As of June 14, 2023, when folks exchange their Tesco Clubcard vouchers for a Tesco Clubcard Reward Partner code, they'll receive 2x their value. As it stands, a Tesco Clubcard voucher is worth three times the value.

"We’re making this change to the scheme to make sure we can continue to provide a wide range of rewards that meet the needs of all our Tesco Clubcard members while keeping prices low for everyone," a statement on the supermarket chain's website reads. "Tesco Clubcard continues to have the biggest and most generous Reward Partner scheme with access to over 100 Partners at 2x your Clubcard voucher value."

(Image credit: Getty)

If you're unsure of the expiry date on your code, check your order email or head to the My Rewards section of your Tesco Grocery & Clubcard app.

The Tesco Clubcard has been an iconic feature of the retailer's business ever since it was established in 1995. Points are accumulated based on what you buy in-store, with one point being rewarded for every £1 or €1 spent. Customers are then sent vouchers to the value of their points, usually by post or email.

These nifty tokens can be spent in-store or online, or alternatively, on Clubcard Rewards, which cover special treats like spa getaways, restaurant meals, and even hairdressing trips. As of 2021, over 20 million people in the UK owned a Clubcard.

All Tesco Clubcard vouchers have an expiry date of two years, so be sure to use them within this time frame. There's also a Clubcard app for your phone, which helps save paper and keeps your keychain lighter.