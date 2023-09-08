15 most expensive private schools in the UK, and the famous names that attended them

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Families have undoubtedly been spending the last few weeks (at least) prepping for the start of a new academic year. Attention will have been turned to getting the best school shoes, making sure your child has all the correct school uniform, and maybe testing out some new packed lunch ideas.

But for some parents, the start of a new academic year also means paying private school fees, and making sure their children have everything they need to board at school for the term.

As we celebrate Back to School Month at Goodto, we're taking a look at the most expensive private schools in the country and finding out if they have any famous alumni.

1. Brighton College - £64,920 per year

The most expensive private school in the UK is located in Brighton & Hove. Brighton College was awarded School of the Decade by The Sunday Times in November 2020 and it's not hard to see why. Boasting that the most common A Level grade achieved by its students in 2023 was an A*, Brighton College is also the home to impressive facilities including 18 science labs, a 25m swimming pool, music school, and a recital hall. But it all comes with a pretty hefty price tag of almost £65,000 per year for a full boarding experience.

Notable alumni

Stanley Baldwin (former prime minister)

Archibald Primrose, Earl of Rosebery (former prime minister)

Brighton College is the most expensive private school in the UK (Image credit: Alamy)

2. Concord College - £53,400 per year

For just over an eye-watering £53,000 per year, your child could attend Concord College in Shropshire, on a campus that stretches over 73 acres in a countryside setting. Concord College boasts an international mix of students, and a focus on academic excellence.

Notable alumni

BBC's Glow Up winner and rising global make-up star Ophelia Liu

Pakistani cricketer Sharmeen Khan

West Ham United FC manager David Moyes used to coach the football team at Concord College

Concord College (Image credit: Alamy)

3. Hurtwood House - £52,227 per year

Known for its performing arts programme, it's no wonder Hurtwood House has a number of famous names on its roster. It also has a tagline of 'the most exciting school in England'. It claims to be less formal and less institutional than more traditional private schools, but still focuses on academic excellence, while also cultivating a passion for creativity.

Notable alumni

Hans Zimmer (film score composer)

Emily Blunt (actress; The Jungle Cruise, Mary Poppins Returns, The Devil Wears Prada)

Vanessa Kirby (actress; Pieces of a Woman, Mission Impossible: Fallout, Fast& Furious: Hobbs & Shaw)

Nikki Amuka-Bird (actress; Doctor Who, Netflix's Persuasion, Citadel)

Actress Emily Blunt attended Hurtwood House, one of the most expensive private schools in the UK (Image credit: Alamy)

4. Cheltenham Ladies' College - £50,700 per year

At the forefront of girls' education for more than 170 years, Cheltenham Ladies' College cultivates academic excellence and has consistently won awards, including the South West Independent Secondary School of the Decade accolade from The Sunday Times.

Notable alumi

Kristen Scott Thomas (actress; Four Weddings & a Funeral, The English Patient, The Horse Whisperer)

Cherry Healey (TV presenter; 10 Years Younger and a host of BBC documentaries)

Talulah Riley (actress, Pride & Prejudice, St Trinian's, Inception, The Boat That Rocked)

Amanda Wakeley (fashion designer)

Cheltenham Ladies' College (Image credit: Alamy)

5. Harrow School - £50,500 per year

Founded in the 16th century under a Royal Charter granted by Queen Elizabeth I, Harrow School is an independent boys school, located in north-west London on a leafy 300-acre estate.

Offering both day school and boarding, and a host of amenities, it commands excellence in academics and sports.

Notable alumni

Winston Churchill (former prime minister)

Benedict Cumberbatch (actor; Sherlock, Dr Strange, The Imitation Game, The Grinch)

James Blunt (musician, songwriter)

Richard Curtis (screenwriter; Love Actually, Bridget Jones' Diary, Notting Hill)

Harrow School (Image credit: Alamy)

6. Eton College - £49,998 per year

Arguably one of the most famous private schools in the UK, thanks to the famous faces that attended, Eton College encourages all of its pupils to achieve academic excellence, and many of its students have gone on to have notable careers in politics, literature, and the arts.

Notable alumni

Prince William

Prince Harry

Boris Johnson (former prime minister)

David Cameron (former prime minister)

Hugh Laurie (actor; Jeeves & Wooster, House, Friends)

Ian Fleming (author, James Bond series)

Tom Hiddleston (actor; Loki, Thor, The Night Manager, Kong: Skull Island)

Eddie Redmayne (actor; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, The Theory of Everything, The Danish Girl)

Eton College is one of the most famous and most expensive private schools in the UK (Image credit: Alamy)

7. Tonbridge School - £49,944 per year

For just under £50,000 a year, your child could board at Tonbridge School, an independent boarding and day school in Kent. But if your child wants to take music lessons, you'll have to pay and extra £1,170 (per instrument) - it's not included in the annual fee.

Notable alumni

EM Forster (author; A Room With a View, Howards End, A Passage to India)

Norman Heatley OBE (biologist who turned penicillin into usable mass medicine)

Dan Stevens (actor; Downton Abbey, Beauty & The Beast, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga)

Tom Chaplin, lead singer of Keane

Tonbridge School (Image credit: Alamy)

8. Winchester College - £49,152

Founded in 1382, Winchester College in Hampshire is known for its academic rigour, and was a boys school for more than 600 years, but started allowing both boys and girls to attend the day school as of September 2022. There are 94 listed buildings on its grounds, as well as 11 acres of formal gardens.

Notable alumni

Joss Whedon (American screenwriter, known for Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Marvel's The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron)

Hugh Dancy (actor; Hannibal, Downton Abbey: A New Era, Confessions of a Shopaholic, Ella Enchanted)

Tom Sturridge (actor; The Boat The Rocked, Netflix's The Sandman)

Winchester College (Image credit: Alamy)

9. Wellington College - £48,930

Located in Berkshire, Wellington College was named after the first Duke of Wellington and has been open since 1859. Originally a boys' school, it became fully co-educational in 2005.

It has previously been voted the Most Forward Thinking School in the UK, as well as being awarded the Best Senior School in Britain by Tatler.

Notable alumni

Thom Evans (rugby player)

James Haskell (rugby player)

Ellie Bamber (actress; Red, White and Royal Blue, Les Miserables, The Nutcracker and The Four Realms)

Rory Bremner (impressionist)

George Orwell (author; Animal Farm, 1984)

Will Young (singer, songwriter)

Wellington College (Image credit: Alamy)

10. Malvern College - £47,985 per year

Founded in 1865, Malvern College is set in the Malvern Hills in Worcestershire and is a co-educational school with about 650 pupils. To attend and board, you will need to cough up an eye-watering £47,985 per year.

Notable alumni

Monty Don (British horticulturist, and presenter of Gardener's World)

CS Lewis (author; known for the Narnia series of books)

Jeremy Paxman (presenter, Newsnight, University Challenge)



Malvern College (Image credit: Alamy)

11. Roedean School - £47,775 per year

Roedean School is a girls school located in East Sussex, founded in 1885, as is widely regarded as the Eton College for girls. In 2022, the school achieved its best ever results, with 71% of all A-Level grades being A*-A.

Notable alumni

Rebecca Hall (actress; Vicky Christina Barcelona, Iron Man 3, Christine)

Rhona Mitra (actress; Sweet Home Alabama, Hollow Man, The Life of David Gale)

Verity Lambert OBE (television producer, known for being the original producer of Doctor Who)

Roedean School (Image credit: Alamy)

12. Wycombe Abbey - £47,700

Founded in more than 125 years ago, Buckinghamshire's Wycombe Abbey is an all-girls school, which is highly regarded as one of the top all-girls schools in the country.

Notable alumni

Eve Best (actress; Nurse Jackie)

Sally Phillips (actress; Bridget Jones' Diary, Smack the Pony, Miranda)

Wycombe Abbey (Image credit: Alamy)

13. Charterhouse School - £47,535 per year

Located in Godalming in Surrey, Charterhouse School was founded in 1611 on the site of an old monastery. You might have also seen some of the Charterhouse School buildings on the screen - it's been used as a location in Netflix's The Crown, BBC's Bodyguard, and Mila Kunis movie Jupiter Ascending. It has a long list of notable alumni, including politicians, MPs, judges and barristers, and academics.

Notable alumni

David and Jonathan Dimbleby (TV presenters)

Peter Yates (Oscar-nominated film director)

Peter Gabriel (singer, songwriter)

Ben Adams (singer, from noughties boyband A1)

Charterhouse School (Image credit: Alamy)

14. Benenden School - £47,400

Benenden School is an independent girls school in Kent. It boards more than 550 students between the ages of 11 and 18. It was founded in 1923 and is so popular that parents tend to register their children years in advance to secure a place.

Notable alumni

Princess Anne

Lady Victoria Hervey (socialite)

Ellie Kendrick (actress; Game of Thrones)

Sue Ryder, founder of the Sue Ryder Foundation

Rachel Weisz (actress; Black Widow, The Mummy, The Bourne Legacy)

Benenden School (Image credit: Alamy)

15. Marlborough College - £46,995 per year

Founded in 1843, Wiltshire-based Marlborough College was originally a boys school, but is now co-educational, with more than 900 pupils. It has a long-list of notable alumni including royalty.

Notable alumni

Kate Middleton

Pippa Middleton

Princess Eugenie

Siegfried Sassoon (poet)

Jack Whitehall (comedian and actor)

Dick King Smith (author, best known for The Sheep Pig, which was adapted into the movie Babe).

Marlborough College (Image credit: Alamy)

If you're intrigued by the royal faces that attend private school, here's why Princess Charlotte's school fees are less than Prince George's, and the fun lessons offered at Prince Louis' school. It's also worth making a note of when to apply for primary school, as well as these first day of school traditions to start your child's academic journey in the best way possible.