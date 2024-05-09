Strawberry vase mania is back! Fruity homewares from The Range are going viral all over again - here's everything our Shopping Editor wants

Remember that strawberry vase from The Range that was all the rage on TikTok? It's back...

There are rumours of blazing sunshine to come which doesn't just mean it's time to invest in the best outdoor toys - it also means strawberry season is around the corner! The Range is marking the moment with a selection of oh-so-sweet strawberry-inspired accessories to add a bit of summery fun to your home. Searches for ‘strawberry vase The Range’ are up by 450% in the last seven days, and ‘strawberry home décor’ searches are up by 70%, according to new data from Google Trends.

Shoppers are obsessed with the viral Strawberry Vase from The Range – a cute and fruity way to add some fun to your kitchen table or counter. But if the strawberry vase already has pride of place in your home, The Range has a whole host of other strawberry-themed décor buys that are bringing that juicy summer vibe. 

Whether you’re tapping into the cottage-core aesthetic, treating yourself to something in a bid to romanticise your life, or just brightening up the kids' school accessories with a burst of berries on a new pencil case to see them through the last few weeks of term, there are plenty of strawberry treats just waiting to be picked by you...

@therangeuk

♬ original sound - The Range

The viral strawberry vase and homewares we want

If you're tired of the strawberry vase trend, you must be tired of life. How can anyone not love a receptacle for flowers, that's shaped like everyone's favourite juicy summer berry?! 

I can't lie - I popped the strawberry vase straight into my basket the moment I heard it was back in stock. It's already sold out in lots of stores but click and collect is an option if you're prepared to travel for your fruity treat. 

If not, the Summer Fruit Bud Vase (£16 at Anthropologie) is a cute alternative. And if the strawberry vase craze isn't really your thing, have a look at this Shell Vase (£12.50 at M&S) or check out the Lemon-shaped Stoneware Jar (£12.99 at H&M) and start your own fruit-motif trend. 

The strawberry vase from The Range
Strawberry Vase

Add a sweet touch to your home with this season's must-have strawberry vase from The Range. Fill it with seasonal blooms or just display it on your table or mantelpiece. Sold out? This Vintage Ceramic Vase (£18.99 at Amazon) is a fruity dupe.

The Strawberry Double Oven Glove from The Range
Double Oven Gloves

Whether you plan to pop these on to protect your hands when you're taking hot dishes out of the oven or just want to hang them on display in the kitchen for a pop of colour, this cute set of strawberry-print double oven gloves is as practical as it is pretty.

The Strawberry Table Runner from The Range
Table Runner

You don't need a special occasion to dress the table for dinner - give it a cheery seasonal makeover with this strawberry table runner featuring cute candy stripes. You could even add the strawberry vase as a cute centrepiece!

The Strawberry Embroidered Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set from The Range
Embroidered Bedding

Freshen up your boudoir - or the kids' rooms - for summer with this strawberry embroidered duvet cover and pillowcase set, made from polycotton and available in Double, King and Single sizes. Want.

The Strawberry Kilner Jar from The Range
Kilner Jar

Is there anything as cute as a Kilner jar in the shape of a strawberry? Nope. Whether you fill it with home-made jam or strawberry-flavoured sweets for a fun Friday treat, the airtight jar with metal screw top will keep everything fresh. 

Pack of 2 Strawberry Placemats from The Range
Strawberry Placemats

Pair this pack of two strawberry-themed placemats with the strawberry vase and runner for a fresh and summery dining vibe. Perfect for protecting your table from mealtime spills whilst adding a pop of fruity colour. 

The Strawberry B5 Wiro Chunky Notebook from The Range
Chunky Notebook

Whether you've got teens in the grip of exam season or youngsters who love to doodle, this chunky strawberry and daisy print notebook is sure to put a smile on their faces - even if it's time to hit the books. 

The Strawberry Clear Pencil Case from The Range
Clear Pencil Case

With a stylish gold-coloured zip and a fresh daisy and strawberry print, this clear pencil case is perfect for exam season or just to add a burst of berry goodness to the classroom as the countdown to summer begins. 

The Strawberry Metal Pen from The Range
Metal Pen

Writing with a strawberry pen is sure to make everything from shopping lists to homework less of a chore. For a sleek writing experience with summery vibe, pop this in your pencil case - or use it to mark off the days until the summer holidays begin!

What's the viral strawberry motif décor trend about?

Fruity motifs have long been popular when it comes to home décor trends - and kids love them too! Whether it's a strawberry print on a pencil case, the season's must-have strawberry vase or even a Kilner jar in the shape of everyone's favourite berry, strawberries are one of this season's biggest homeware trends and the perfect print for adding a pop of colour and a burst of fun to your bedroom. kitchen or school bag.

