Strawberry vase mania is back! Fruity homewares from The Range are going viral all over again - here's everything our Shopping Editor wants
9 berry-themed homeware buys we're bagging - yes, including that strawberry vase - from The Range before it's too late
Remember that strawberry vase from The Range that was all the rage on TikTok? It's back...
There are rumours of blazing sunshine to come which doesn't just mean it's time to invest in the best outdoor toys - it also means strawberry season is around the corner! The Range is marking the moment with a selection of oh-so-sweet strawberry-inspired accessories to add a bit of summery fun to your home. Searches for ‘strawberry vase The Range’ are up by 450% in the last seven days, and ‘strawberry home décor’ searches are up by 70%, according to new data from Google Trends.
Shoppers are obsessed with the viral Strawberry Vase from The Range – a cute and fruity way to add some fun to your kitchen table or counter. But if the strawberry vase already has pride of place in your home, The Range has a whole host of other strawberry-themed décor buys that are bringing that juicy summer vibe.
Whether you’re tapping into the cottage-core aesthetic, treating yourself to something in a bid to romanticise your life, or just brightening up the kids' school accessories with a burst of berries on a new pencil case to see them through the last few weeks of term, there are plenty of strawberry treats just waiting to be picked by you...
@therangeuk ♬ original sound - The Range
The viral strawberry vase and homewares we want
If you're tired of the strawberry vase trend, you must be tired of life. How can anyone not love a receptacle for flowers, that's shaped like everyone's favourite juicy summer berry?!
I can't lie - I popped the strawberry vase straight into my basket the moment I heard it was back in stock. It's already sold out in lots of stores but click and collect is an option if you're prepared to travel for your fruity treat.
If not, the Summer Fruit Bud Vase (£16 at Anthropologie) is a cute alternative. And if the strawberry vase craze isn't really your thing, have a look at this Shell Vase (£12.50 at M&S) or check out the Lemon-shaped Stoneware Jar (£12.99 at H&M) and start your own fruit-motif trend.
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Add a sweet touch to your home with this season's must-have strawberry vase from The Range. Fill it with seasonal blooms or just display it on your table or mantelpiece. Sold out? This Vintage Ceramic Vase (£18.99 at Amazon) is a fruity dupe.
Whether you plan to pop these on to protect your hands when you're taking hot dishes out of the oven or just want to hang them on display in the kitchen for a pop of colour, this cute set of strawberry-print double oven gloves is as practical as it is pretty.
You don't need a special occasion to dress the table for dinner - give it a cheery seasonal makeover with this strawberry table runner featuring cute candy stripes. You could even add the strawberry vase as a cute centrepiece!
Freshen up your boudoir - or the kids' rooms - for summer with this strawberry embroidered duvet cover and pillowcase set, made from polycotton and available in Double, King and Single sizes. Want.
Is there anything as cute as a Kilner jar in the shape of a strawberry? Nope. Whether you fill it with home-made jam or strawberry-flavoured sweets for a fun Friday treat, the airtight jar with metal screw top will keep everything fresh.
Pair this pack of two strawberry-themed placemats with the strawberry vase and runner for a fresh and summery dining vibe. Perfect for protecting your table from mealtime spills whilst adding a pop of fruity colour.
Whether you've got teens in the grip of exam season or youngsters who love to doodle, this chunky strawberry and daisy print notebook is sure to put a smile on their faces - even if it's time to hit the books.
With a stylish gold-coloured zip and a fresh daisy and strawberry print, this clear pencil case is perfect for exam season or just to add a burst of berry goodness to the classroom as the countdown to summer begins.
What's the viral strawberry motif décor trend about?
Fruity motifs have long been popular when it comes to home décor trends - and kids love them too! Whether it's a strawberry print on a pencil case, the season's must-have strawberry vase or even a Kilner jar in the shape of everyone's favourite berry, strawberries are one of this season's biggest homeware trends and the perfect print for adding a pop of colour and a burst of fun to your bedroom. kitchen or school bag.
Continue reading
As a parenting specialist for more than 15 years, Heidi has written for most national newspapers and for a wide range of consumer magazines, including Mother & Baby where she was the Shopping Editor for six years, looking after regular consumer features including buying guides and gift roundups.
-
-
4 tips to help teens cope with exam results disappointment, as experts warn A-level and GCSE results could be lower this year after post-pandemic ‘grade inflation’ stopped
Exam conditions returning to pre-pandemic levels this year could see a downturn in results. A psychologist shares 4 tips to help teens deal with disappointment.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
I tried four different ways to solve a Rubik's Cube, and #4 might seem like a cheat, but it can still be beneficial for kids
It's a puzzle suitable for kids and adults alike, but how easy is a Rubik's Cube to solve? I put four methods to the test to see which was best for kids to follow
By Sarah Handley Published
-
We tested the new Joie Pact Pro stroller and we won't be going back to our old set of wheels - here's why
The Pact Pro by Joie is the perfect pushchair for holidays but tough enough for daily life
By Heidi Scrimgeour Published
-
9 slime toys kids will love (even if their parents don't), including a no-residue option for mess-free play
Slime toys are a great form of sensory play - we've picked nine top-rated options to keep them entertained and the mess to a minimum
By Sarah Handley Published
-
18 toys for £10 or less, including Amazon's #1 bestselling toy, and the most popular toy of 2023
Looking for a gift for a child? Check out our pick of the best toys under £10 that you can be sure kids will love
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Most popular Tonies ever: 11 bestsellers, plus one we predict will be huge
From Igglepiggle to Encanto, these are the bestselling Tonies to help kickstart an epic audio character collection
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Why do babies need to lie flat in a pram?
Wondering why babies need to lie flat? Experts reveal all — plus whether or not a baby should sleep in a pram
By Charlotte Duck Published
-
Best interactive pets for kids: 15 gift ideas for children of all ages
From puppies to axolotls, take a look at our selection of the best interactive pets you can buy that are sure to be a hit with little animal lovers
By Sarah Handley Published
-
What is a Toniebox? Find out with our guide to all things Tonies
Not sure what a Toniebox is or how it works? Here's everything you need to know before you buy one for your child
By Sarah Handley Published
-
What is a travel system? Baby gear experts explain how they work - and what’s included
Experts decode what is a travel system and offer tips on how to find the best one for you
By Charlotte Duck Published