Boris Johnson officially RESIGNS as Prime Minister

Boris Johnson has resigned as Prime Minister of the UK - following pressure from MPs, members of the public, and the media.

The leader of the Conservative Party faced immense pressure after several ministers resigned (opens in new tab) in July 2022. The resignations followed a particularly drama-filled week in Westminster where Conservative Chief Whip Chris Pincher handed in his own letter of resignation after allegations of sexual misconduct came to light.

His departure has had many questioning what will happen next now Boris has resigned (opens in new tab) - with a Tory leadership contest looking likely to help decide on a new Conservative leader.

Boris, who was previously Mayor of London, was voted in as Prime Minister back in 2019 taking over the reins from Teresa May. During his time as UK Prime Minister he completed Brexit - the UK's departure from the European Union - and was pro-active in the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination (opens in new tab) programme.

In more recent months, the Prime Minister has faced public criticism for his involvement in a number of 'lockdown parties' that are alleged to have taken place at Downing Street between 2020 and 2021 - when the UK was in lockdown.

Investigated in the Sue Gray report - it was revealed that one such 'party' - attended by Boris Johnson - took place just days before Prince Philip's funeral (opens in new tab). An incident which Boris Johnson personally apologised to the Queen (opens in new tab) for in January of this year.

A backlash arose due to the parties breaking lockdown rules - at a time when Her Majesty and the public stuck by them during the loss of loved ones and painful family separations.

UK PM Boris Johnson says he fought "so hard" in recent days because "I felt it was my job, my duty, my obligation to you" https://t.co/tk1sA5tAz0 pic.twitter.com/mt5hiTLc7rJuly 7, 2022 See more

Giving an official statement outside of 10 Downing Street, Boris confirmed that he will serve as Prime Minister until the autumn when a new Conservative leader is in place.

"I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world," he said, adding, "But them's the breaks."

"I want to say to the millions of people who voted for us in 2019, many of them voting Conservative for the first time, thank you for that incredible mandate. The biggest Conservative majority since 1987. The biggest share of the vote since 1979.

"The reason I have fought so hard in the last few days to continue to deliver that mandate in person was, not just because I wanted to do so, but because I felt it was my job, my duty, my obligation to you to continue to do what we promised in 2019," he continued.