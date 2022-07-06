Which ministers have resigned? A list of all the resignations under Boris Johnson

Two of the Government's most senior cabinet ministers - Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid - have resigned. Here's the full list of which ministers have resigned under Boris Johnson.

The Conservative party has been rocked by scandals in recent months. May saw the release of the Sue Gray report (opens in new tab), the PM faced a vote of confidence in June, and most recently the party's deputy chief whip, Chris Pincher, has been accused of sexual assault.

The most recent resignations come after it emerged that the Prime Minister had been aware of previous allegations against Pincher, and have left many asking if Boris Johnson will resign (opens in new tab), or even whether he can be sacked (opens in new tab).

Which ministers have resigned?

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, and Health Minister Sajid Javid handed in their resignations within minutes of each other on July 5, 2022. As two of the Government's most senior ministers, the resignations are a blow to Boris Johnson's leadership, who only recently survived a confidence vote.

Among the high profile cabinet ministers, Children and Families Minister Will Quince and Tory vice chair Bim Afolami have also resigned, alongside several other junior ministers.

Read on for the full list of which ministers have resigned so far.

Rishi Sunak - Chancellor of the Exchequer

As Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak's resignation is the most significant. First elected to Parliament in 2015, Sunak was appointed as Chancellor by Boris Johnson in February 2020, after serving as Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

During his time, Rishi announced a £150 council tax rebate (opens in new tab) in response to the ongoing cost of living crisis.

In his resignation letter (opens in new tab), the Chancellor said that the public expect government to be conducted "properly, competently and seriously." He also said that he felt his own approach to the economy was "fundamentally too different" to that of Boris Johnson.

The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.

Sajid Javid - Health Secretary

Sajid Javid first joined Parliament when he was elected as Conservative MP for Bromsgrove in 2010. Previously, Javid served as Chancellor of the Exchequer; Home Secretary; Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government; Secretary of State for Business, Innovation and Skills; and Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, before being appointed as health minister in June 2021.

In Sajid Javid's resignation letter (opens in new tab), he said "I can no longer, in good conscience, continue serving in this government," and that he has 'lost confidence' in the PM.

I have spoken to the Prime Minister to tender my resignation as Secretary of State for Health & Social Care. It has been an enormous privilege to serve in this role, but I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience.

Other resignations in July

Will Quince - Children and Families Minister

Alex Chalk - Solicitor General

Bim Afolami - Tory vice chair

Saqib Bhatti - parliamentary private secretary to the Health Secretary

Jonathan Gullis - parliamentary private secretary to the Northern Ireland secretary

Andrew Murrison - trade envoy to Morocco

Nicola Richards - parliamentary private secretary to the Department for Transport

Virginia Crosbie - parliamentary private secretary at the Welsh Office

Theo Clarke - trade envoy to Kenya

Laura Trott - parliamentary private secretary in the Department of Transport

September 2019: Jo Johnson, the PM's brother, resigned as minister of state for universities, science, research and innovation in saying he was "torn between family loyalty and the national interest."

Jo Johnson, the PM's brother, resigned as minister of state for universities, science, research and innovation in saying he was "torn between family loyalty and the national interest." February 2020: Sajid Javid has resigned once before, as Chancellor, after he was told he would lose his team of special advisers at the Treasury.

Sajid Javid has resigned once before, as Chancellor, after he was told he would lose his team of special advisers at the Treasury. May 2020: Conor Burns resigned as a trade minister after allegations of intimidation. In September 2021, he was appointed as Minister of State for Northern Ireland.

Conor Burns resigned as a trade minister after allegations of intimidation. In September 2021, he was appointed as Minister of State for Northern Ireland. May 2020: Douglas Ross, parliamentary under secretary of state for Scotland, resigned in protest over Dominic Cummings‘ alleged breach of lockdown rules.

Douglas Ross, parliamentary under secretary of state for Scotland, resigned in protest over Dominic Cummings‘ alleged breach of lockdown rules. April 2021: Johnny Mercer resigned as a defence minister over the treatment of veterans who served in Northern Ireland.

Johnny Mercer resigned as a defence minister over the treatment of veterans who served in Northern Ireland. June 2021: Matt Hancock resigned as Health Secretary after he was forced to admit to to breaching Covid restrictions when CCTV footage emerged of Hancock embracing one of his aides, Gina Coldangelo.

Matt Hancock resigned as Health Secretary after he was forced to admit to to breaching Covid restrictions when CCTV footage emerged of Hancock embracing one of his aides, Gina Coldangelo. December 2021: Brexit minister Lord David Frost resigned over "concerns about the current direction of travel" within government.

Brexit minister Lord David Frost resigned over "concerns about the current direction of travel" within government. January 2022: Lord Agnew resigned as a minister of state at the Cabinet Office and the Treasury over the Government's approach to tackling fraud in a multi-billion-pound Covid loan scheme.

Lord Agnew resigned as a minister of state at the Cabinet Office and the Treasury over the Government's approach to tackling fraud in a multi-billion-pound Covid loan scheme. June 2022: Oliver Dowden quit as Conservative chairmen, referencing the Partygate scandal in his resignation.

The last couple of days have seen an exodus of Conservative ministers, but Boris Johnson's leadership is no stranger to shock resignations.

Who is the new Chancellor of the Exchequer?

It has been announced that Nadhim Zahawi is the new Chancellor of the Exchequer following Rishi Sunak's resignation. Zahawi served as Education Secretary in the cabinet from September 2021, but now universities minister Michelle Donelan will be replacing him.

Nadhim Zahawi was first elected as Conservative MP for Stratford-on-Avon in May 2010, and has previously served in the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and the Department of Health and Social Care, following his role as parliamentary under secretary of state at the Department for Education.

Who is the new Health Secretary?

Former chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and chief of staff for Downing Street, Steve Barclay, has been appointed as the new Health Minister. Barclay joined Parliament in 2010 as MP for North East Cambridgeshire, and has previously served as Chief Secretary to the Treasury; Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union; Minister of State for the Department of Health and Social Care; and Economic Secretary to the Treasury.

Taking to Twitter (opens in new tab), Barclay said he was "delighted" to be in the new role. He added: "Looking forward to working with fantastic @NHSEngland & social care staff. Together we will beat the Covid backlogs, boost patient access & ensure health services deliver for everyone."

