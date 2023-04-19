Succulent air fryer chicken wings cooked in a sticky sweet glaze of soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, ginger, and gochujang.
It takes just 15 minutes to cook these delicious Korean chicken wings in an air fryer using a handful of store cupboard ingredients. The main ingredient of the glaze is gochujang which is Korean red pepper paste and can be found in larger supermarkets or wholefood stores. These air fryer chicken wings are perfectly served with chips and homemade coleslaw.
Air-Fryer Cookbook by Jenny Tschiesche, published by Ryland Peters & Small (£16.99) Photography by Clare Winfield © Ryland Peters & Small.
View at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Ingredients
- 6 chicken wings
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- salt and freshly ground black pepper
- finely sliced spring onion, to garnish
For the glaze:
- 2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
- 11/2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon unrefined sugar
- 1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger
- 1 tablespoon gochujang (Korean red pepper paste)
WEIGHT CONVERTER
Method
- Preheat the air-fryer to 200C/400F.
- Toss the chicken wings in the oil, then season with a little salt and pepper. Add these to the preheated air-fryer and air-fry for 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, add the glaze ingredients to a small saucepan and heat over medium heat until reduced and the alcohol has burnt off. You’ll know it is ready when you can stir the thickened glaze and you momentarily see the base of the pan.
- After 10 minutes, brush the reduced glaze onto the chicken wings and cook for a further 5 minutes. Check the internal temperature of the wings has reached at least 74C/ 165F using a meat thermometer – if not, cook for another few minutes. Serve sprinkled with spring onion.
Top tips for making air fryer chicken wings
Cookbook author Jenny Tschiesche says; "You’ll want to pick these up and nibble away at every last tasty morsel of chicken on these flavour-packed wings."
This recipe would work just as well with other cuts of chicken including drumsticks or thighs - you will have to adjust the air fryer cooking time accordingly.
You might also like...
- Best air fryer cookbooks (opens in new tab)
- What can't you cook in an air fryer (opens in new tab)
- Are air fryers healthy? (opens in new tab)
Jenny Tschiesche, also known as the Lunchbox Doctor, is a nutritionist, recipe writer, and cookbook author who has been providing nutrition workshops to schools, workplaces, and clubs for many years. Alongside this, she creates a writes her own recipes to inspire others to make the best food and drink to support their health. She has five cookbooks to her name including the popular Air-Fryer Cookbook.
-
Air fryer Korean chicken wings
Sticky air fryer chicken wings cooked in just 15 minutes in your air fryer...
By Jenny Tschiesche • Published
-
Air fryer jerk chicken drumsticks
Deliciously tender air fryer chicken drumsticks flavored with red chillies, soy sauce and ginger...
By Clare Andrews • Published
-
Air fryer Turkish-style stuffed aubergine with saffron and yogurt dip
Air fryer aubergine stuffed with a Turkish-style filling served with a saffron infused yogurt dip...
By Clare Andrews • Published
-
Air fryer jerk chicken drumsticks
Deliciously tender air fryer chicken drumsticks flavored with red chillies, soy sauce and ginger...
By Clare Andrews • Published
-
Air fryer Turkish-style stuffed aubergine with saffron and yogurt dip
Air fryer aubergine stuffed with a Turkish-style filling served with a saffron infused yogurt dip...
By Clare Andrews • Published
-
Air fryer spicy paprika prawn skewers
These flavorsome air fryer prawn skewers are lightly spiced with paprika and perfect paired with fresh watercress...
By Clare Andrews • Published
-
Surprisingly cheap Mother's Day gift mums ACTUALLY want as chocolate and jewellery drop in popularity
New research has found that many mums in the UK have a very simple wish list this Mother's Day
By Emma Dooney • Published
-
Hilary Swank gives birth to twins at 48 admitting 'it wasn't easy' as she shares gorgeous photo
Hilary Swank has welcomed twins at 48!
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Mum shares insanely easy and cheap hack to clean the pesky dust behind your radiators
By Selina Maycock • Published