Air fryer Korean chicken wings recipe

CLICK TO RATE
(No ratings)

Sticky air fryer chicken wings cooked in just 15 minutes in your air fryer...

Air fryer chicken wings
(Image credit: Air-Fryer Cookbook by Jenny Tschiesche, published by Ryland Peters & Small (£16.99) Photography by Clare Winfield © Ryland Peters & Small.)
Serves2
SkillEasy
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time15 mins
Total Time25 mins
Cost RangeCheap
Nutrition Per PortionRDA
Calories375 Kcal19%
Salt2.3 gRow 1 - Cell 2
Saturated Fat5.3 g27%
Protein30.4 g61%
Fat22 g31%
Carbohydrates13.4 g5%
Salt2.3 gRow 6 - Cell 2
Jenny Tschiesche
By Jenny Tschiesche
published

Succulent air fryer chicken wings cooked in a sticky sweet glaze of soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, ginger, and gochujang.

It takes just 15 minutes to cook these delicious Korean chicken wings in an air fryer using a handful of store cupboard ingredients. The main ingredient of the glaze is gochujang which is Korean red pepper paste and can be found in larger supermarkets or wholefood stores. These air fryer chicken wings are perfectly served with chips and homemade coleslaw.

View at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Air-Fryer Cookbook by Jenny Tschiesche, published by Ryland Peters & Small (£16.99) Photography by Clare Winfield © Ryland Peters & Small.

View at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Ingredients

  • 6 chicken wings
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil 
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • finely sliced spring onion, to garnish

For the glaze:

  • 2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar 
  • 11/2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon unrefined sugar
  • 1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger 
  • 1 tablespoon gochujang (Korean red pepper paste) 

WEIGHT CONVERTER

to

Method

  1. Preheat the air-fryer to 200C/400F.
  2. Toss the chicken wings in the oil, then season with a little salt and pepper. Add these to the preheated air-fryer and air-fry for 10 minutes. 
  3. Meanwhile, add the glaze ingredients to a small saucepan and heat over medium heat until reduced and the alcohol has burnt off. You’ll know it is ready when you can stir the thickened glaze and you momentarily see the base of the pan. 
  4. After 10 minutes, brush the reduced glaze onto the chicken wings and cook for a further 5 minutes. Check the internal temperature of the wings has reached at least 74C/ 165F using a meat thermometer – if not, cook for another few minutes. Serve sprinkled with spring onion. 

Top tips for making air fryer chicken wings

Cookbook author Jenny Tschiesche says; "You’ll want to pick these up and nibble away at every last tasty morsel of chicken on these flavour-packed wings."

This recipe would work just as well with other cuts of chicken including drumsticks or thighs - you will have to adjust the air fryer cooking time accordingly.

You might also like...

Explore More
Jenny Tschiesche
Jenny Tschiesche
Nutritionist and cookbook author

Jenny Tschiesche, also known as the Lunchbox Doctor, is a nutritionist, recipe writer, and cookbook author who has been providing nutrition workshops to schools, workplaces, and clubs for many years. Alongside this, she creates a writes her own recipes to inspire others to make the best food and drink to support their health. She has five cookbooks to her name including the popular Air-Fryer Cookbook

Related Recipes
Latest Recipes
Latest News