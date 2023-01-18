We've rounded up the best air fryer cookbooks for 2023 that are sure to inspire and help you really get the most out of your machine.

Air fryers are certainly one of the most sought-after kitchen appliances in the UK. They have become a popular choice among families and healthy eaters, associated with efficient energy-saving cooking as well as oil-free healthy cooking too.

If you're in need of some air fryer recipe inspiration, a cookbook is a great place to start. Perfect for beginners, cookbooks produced specifically for a certain type of kitchen appliance often feature nifty how to guides along with do's and don't's of using that particular appliance, in this case - an air fryer.

"Although an air fryer is simple to use, it can be rather overwhelming when it comes to thinking about what to make in it. Luckily there are plenty of cookbooks out there now which really do inspire, ranging from family dinners to dare we say dessert - an air fryer is much more versatile than you may think," says Food Editor, Jessica Dady (opens in new tab).

Best air fryer cookbooks 2023

(opens in new tab) 1. Air Fryer Cookbook: 600 Effortless Air Fryer Recipes for Beginners and Advanced Users RRP: £10.09 Available in paperback, hardcover, and Kindle Edition Full to bursting with an array of recipes - 600 in fact. Choose from curly fries, corn on the cob, and more. This cookbook includes a guide on what is an air fryer, how an air fryer works, and how to use one too - great for beginners.

(opens in new tab) 2. The Complete Air Fryer Cookbook UK 2023: 1500 Days of Quick, Easy & Delicious Air Fryer English Recipes for Beginners and Advanced Users RRP: £9.97 Available in Paperback and Kindle Edition New for 2023, this air fryer recipe book includes 1,500 days' worth of quick, easy, and delicious air fryer recipes. Rated 5 stars by over 97% of Amazon customers, this cookbook is certainly a popular choice among air fryer users.

(opens in new tab) 3. The Essential Air Fryer Cookbook: The Only Book You Need for Your Small, Medium, Or Large Air Fryer RRP: £15.86 Available in paperback and Kindle Edition A popular book in the USA, this air fryer cookbook has been sold more than 7 million times. It contains more than 300 recipes from party food to healthy dinners to desserts. An abundance of recipes to really make the most out of your air fryer - all of which come with easy-to-follow steps and serving suggestions.

(opens in new tab) 4. Epic Air Fryer Cookbook: 100 Inspired Recipes That Take Air-Frying in Deliciously Exciting New Directions RRP: £9.72 Available in paperback and Kindle Edition If you're looking for a cookbook with plenty of family meal inspiration, this recipe book is the one for you. Choose from 100 recipes including frittatas, stuffed peppers, glazed ribs, country-fried steak, churros, doughnuts, and more. This cookbook truly is epic.

(opens in new tab) 5. The Complete Air Fryer Cookbook: Amazingly Easy Recipes to Fry, Bake, Grill, and Roast with Your Air Fryer RRP: £12.73 Available in paperback and Kindle Edition A highly rated air fryer cookbook among Amazon customers, this book includes a great selection of meals to try. alongside easy-to-follow instructions, prep, and cooking time, not to mention a cups to grams conversion chart for American recipes. Think chicken nuggets, pizza, chips, and more.

(opens in new tab) 6. The Skinnytaste Air Fryer Cookbook: The 75 Best Healthy Recipes for Your Air Fryer RRP: £21.62 Available in hardcover New York Times bestseller for 2019, this recipe book features 75 quick, healthy recipes from crispy za'tar chickpeas to blueberry-lemon yogurt muffins. It's the perfect cookbook if you're looking to eat a little healthier or counting calories.

(opens in new tab) 7. Air Fryer Perfection: From Crispy Fries and Juicy Steaks to Perfect Vegetables, What to Cook & How to Get the Best Results RRP: £20.85 Available in paperback and Kindle Edition You can really make the most out of your air fryer with this recipe-packed book. A variety of top tricks and tips to cook to perfection as well as a guide on how to use an air fryer. Great food photography alongside each recipe. This cookbook has been rated 5 stars by 70% of Amazon customers.

(opens in new tab) 8. The Essential Air Fryer Cookbook for Beginners: Easy, Foolproof Recipes for Your Air Fryer RRP: £12.69 Available in paperback and Kindle Edition Cater for breakfast, lunch, and dinner with this essential air fryer cookbook. Make hard-boiled eggs for breakfast, crab cakes for lunch and beef stir fry for dinner. Sides and desserts are also covered. This cookbook touches on baked, roasted, and steamed recipes too as well as a nifty guide on how to maintain your air fryer and really make the most out of it.

(opens in new tab) 9. Air-Fryer Cookbook: Quick, Healthy and Delicious Recipes for Beginners RRP: £9.99 Available in hardcover and Kindle Edition The Sunday Times bestseller for 2022, this air fryer cookbook has 101 delicious recipes that have been tried and tested by Nutritionist Jenny Tschiesche. Recipes include courgette fries, chicken fajitas, quinoa stuffed romano peppers, and cajun prawn skewers. This cookbook certainly takes air frying to the next level.

(opens in new tab) 10. Air Fry Every Day: 75 Recipes to Fry, Roast, and Bake Using Your Air Fryer: A Cookbook RRP: £13.29 Available in hardcover and Kindle Edition Fry, roast, and bake with this nifty cookbook bursting with healthy air fryer recipes. It has been rated well among Amazon customers with over 60% giving it 5 stars. A great variety of recipes to choose from along with a thorough guide at the beginning of the cookbook explaining the basics of the air fryer and how to use it properly.

(opens in new tab) 11. The Complete UK Air Fryer Cookbook: Easy and Flavorful Air Fryer Recipes with Step-by-Step Instructions for Beginners and Advancers to Air Fry RRP: £9.99 Available in paperback Follow step-by-step recipes to make perfectly air-fried food each time. An Amazon best seller, this cookbook has been reviewed as a cookbook for beginners through to air fryer experts. Budget-friendly recipes with a large selection of recipes to try too.

(opens in new tab) 12. The New Air Fryer Cookbooks for Beginners UK: Many healthy, quick, and delicious recipes for every day with tips and tricks for perfect frying RRP: £6.99 Available in paperback and Kindle Edition Published in November 2022, this air fryer cookbook is already a best seller on Amazon for 2023. This book includes an easy-to-follow instruction manual on how to use an air fryer, and healthy and delicious recipes, all accompanied by high-quality pictures.

