It takes just three ingredients to make these flavorsome air fryer pork chops.

Drizzled in olive oil and cooked in garlic salt and black pepper, these air fryer pork chops are so simple to recreate at home using your own air fryer. Cook for 10 minutes in the air fryer at 180C, turning over occasionally to make sure both sides are being cooked. A simple yet delicious recipe. Serve pork chops with new potatoes tossed in butter and tenderstem broccoli.

(opens in new tab) Air-Fryer Cookbook by Jenny Tschiesche, published by Ryland Peters & Small (£16.99) Photography by Clare Winfield © Ryland Peters & Small. View at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Ingredients

2 x 250-g pork chops

1 tablespoon olive oil

garlic salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

Preheat the air-fryer to 180C/350F. Rub the olive oil into each side of the chops, then season both sides with garlic salt and pepper. Add the chops to the preheated air-fryer and air-fry for 10 minutes, turning them over after 4 minutes. Check the internal temperature of the chops has reached at least 63C/145F using a meat thermometer – if not, cook for another few minutes and then serve.

Top tips for making air fryer pork chops

Cookbook author Jenny Tschiesche says; "These moist and well-seasoned pork chops are pure comfort food! Great served with buttered new potatoes, green veg, and mayonnaise."

