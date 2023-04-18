It takes just 10 minutes to prepare and just 10 minutes to cook air fryer prawn skewers - a speedy midweek meal.

Spiced with paprika and infused with garlic, red chilli and a drizzle of lime, these vibrant prawn skewers are ideal for making in the air fryer. Before you begin making these air fryer prawn skewers, you will need to ensure that you have soaked the wooden skewers in water for at least 30 minutes before using. This will stop them from burning in the air fryer.

Ingredients

165g raw king prawns

1 red pepper, deseeded and

chopped into squares

1 garlic clove, peeled and grated

1 red chilli, finely diced, plus extra to taste

1 tsp paprika

1 lime

olive oil spray

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

To serve:

2 mini tortilla wraps

a bag of watercress

Method

In a large bowl, combine the prawns, red pepper, garlic, chilli and paprika. Juice half of the lime and add the juice to the bowl, then season with salt and pepper. Mix everything together, making sure to coat all the prawns and red pepper with the flavourings. If you like it a little spicier add a little more chilli – always adjust the ingredients to your preferred tastes. Leave to marinate in the fridge for at least an hour, or even overnight. When you’re ready to cook, slide your prawns and pepper pieces onto wooden skewers, alternating between the two. Spray the skewers with a little oil and place them into your air fryer. Cook at 180ºC for 8–10 minutes, until cooked through and browning. All air fryers tend to be a little different, so do always check during cooking and adjust the cooking time accordingly. Serve the skewers on mini tortilla wraps with watercress salad. Squeeze the remaining lime half over the skewers for an added bite.

Top tips for making air fryer prawn skewers

Author and recipe writer, Clare Andrews (opens in new tab), recommends that you marinate the prawns the night before; "If I'm being organized, I like to marinate my prawns the night before I'm planning to serve this, but it’s not a problem at all to do it maybe an hour before if time doesn’t permit – they will still be super flavorsome," says Clare.

