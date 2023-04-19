Serving four, this air fryer salmon pesto recipe is ideal for the whole family to enjoy as it's quick and healthy.

Top each soft, flaky salmon fillet with a homemade pesto of toasted pine nuts, fresh basil, Parmesan, and olive oil. The pesto gives the salmon oodles of flavor and taste. Serve with fresh greens such as kale or Tenderstem broccoli. This dish is a healthy meal packed with omega-3 fatty acids and is a speedy option ready in just 10 minutes in an air fryer.

(opens in new tab) Air-Fryer Cookbook by Jenny Tschiesche, published by Ryland Peters & Small (£16.99) Photography by Clare Winfield © Ryland Peters & Small. View at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Ingredients

4 x 150–175-g salmon fillets

lemon wedges, to serve

For the pesto:

50 g toasted pine nuts

50 g fresh basil

50 g grated Parmesan or Pecorino

100 ml olive oil

Method

To make the pesto, blitz the pine nuts, basil and Parmesan to a paste in a food processor. Pour in the olive oil and process again. Preheat the air-fryer to 160C/325F. Top each salmon fillet with 2 tablespoons of the pesto. Add the salmon fillets to the preheated air-fryer and air-fry for 9 minutes. Check the internal temperature of the fish has reached at least 63C/145F using a meat thermometer – if not, cook for another few minutes.

Top tips for making air fryer salmon with pesto

Cookbook author Jenny Tschiesche says; "Pesto is a wonderfully aromatic addition to these succulent salmon fillets. The cheese and pine nuts combined with basil and oil totally deliver on taste."

The pesto and method of cooking would work with other fillet of fish too including cod - just make sure you adjust air fryer cooking times accordingly.

