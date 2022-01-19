We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This antipasti open lasagne is all the fun of a lasagne with all the faff taken out.

Lasagne is one of our favourite dinners, but cooking it requires some time and dedication. That’s where this beautiful dish comes in. Unlike our classic lasagne recipe, this version takes less than 10 minutes to prepare, and after another 5 minutes or so under a hot grill, it’s ready to eat. It’s a great option when you have people coming round, because it’s quick and easy to do, but looks great. Alternatively, it would be lovely for a romantic dinner with a nice bottle of wine. You can layer up the lasagnes in advance and just whack them under the grill when you’re ready to eat.

Ingredients 6 fresh lasagne sheets

190g jar red pepper and ricotta pesto

large handful pitted black olives, halved

280g jar roasted artichokes, drained and halved

240g pack sunblushed tomatoes, drained and halved

100g Gruyère, grated

large handful basil

Method Blanch the lasagne sheets for 2 mins in salted boiling water. Drain and cut each in half. Spread each sheet evenly with the pesto.

On a lined baking tray, layer up 3 pieces of pasta per person, with a layer of olives and artichokes between each layer of pasta. Top with the sunblushed tomatoes and sprinkle over the cheese.

Heat the grill to high and cook until golden (about 5 minutes), then scatter over the basil to serve.

Top tip for making antipasti open lasagne

Feel free to swap up red pepper pesto for regular pesto if you prefer it.

