Apple sponge, custard buttercream, apple sauce and crumble topping make these apple crumble cupcakes irresistible.

Transform that classic British dessert apple crumble into mouth-watering cupcakes by following our simple apple crumble cupcakes recipe. Each golden apple and cinnamon-infused sponge is topped with a custard buttercream, homemade apple sauce and porridge oat crumble topping. This recipe makes 12 cupcakes.

Ingredients 150g unsalted butter, softened

150g light brown sugar

140g self-raising flour

10g cornflour

1 tsp baking powder

3 eggs

1½ tsp cinnamon

Pinch of ground cloves (optional)

3 Granny Smith apples peeled, cored and diced

3 tbsp caster sugar

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

1 tsp vanilla extract

For the custard topping:

140g icing sugar

80g unsalted butter

4 tsp custard powder

2 tsp hot water

Few drops of vanilla extract

For the crumble:

10g unsalted butter

10g caster sugar

20g self-raising flour

20g porridge oats

You will also need:

Deep muffin pan

12 muffin cases

Piping bag with Wilton 6B decorating tip

Method Place the apples into a pan with 3 tbsp caster sugar, lemon zest and juice, and vanilla extract. Bring to the boil and then reduce the heat and simmer until the apples are soft. Take 1/3 out and leave to one side for the apple sauce. Mash the rest with a fork and set it aside to cool.

Preheat your oven to 160°C/320°F/Gas Mark 3. Line the baking tray with cases.

Beat the sugar and butter until light and fluffy (about 5 minutes) Sift the flour, spices and baking powder together. Add 1 egg to the butter and sugar with 1 third of the flour mix and beat until just combined and repeat until all the ingredients are combined.

Slowly fold the cooled apples until even throughout the mixture.

Divide the batter between the 12 cases and bake for 30-35 minutes. Remove and cool in the tins for 10 minutes before moving to a wire cooling rack

To make the crumble Rub all the ingredients together with your fingers and toast in a heat proof dish under a hot grill for 10 mins shaking the mix after 5 mins to ensure it cooks evenly. Once toasted with a golden colour, leave to cool.

To make the apple sauce Put 1/3 of the apple mix into a blender and whizz until smooth.

To make the custard topping Put all the ingredients into a large bowl and blend until smooth, adding a tsp of hot water if you need it.

When the cakes are cool, pipe ring swirls around the edge of the cupcakes leaving the centre open, fill the centre with remaining apple sauce and sprinkle the crumble mix over the top.

Top tips for making apple crumble cupcakes

These apple crumble cupcakes are made by cupcake expert and decorator Victoria Threader. Victoria recommends using an ice cream scoop when putting the cake mixture into the cupcake cases as this will make the cupcakes all the same size when they rise.

