Apple crumble is a lovely, autumnal dessert – and this recipe is foolproof.

Cooking apples come into season at the end of summer/early autumn and if you’re lucky enough to have an apple tree in your garden, you will likely be overrun with apples during this period. An easy apple crumble is a great way to use up your harvest. We’ve kept this recipe pure – with just one fruit – but it can be easily adapted to include a second. Most of the ingredients are store-cupboard favourites, with the the addition of oats for a golden topping. We love to serve this apple crumble with vanilla custard or ice cream.

Ingredients 900g Bramley apples, peeled, cored and sliced

75g caster sugar

1 tsp ground cinnamon

For the apple crumble:

175g butter

225g plain flour

100g demarara sugar

175g jumbo oats

Method To make your apple crumble recipe, start by preheating the oven to 200°C.

Place the apple slices, caster sugar and cinnamon into a large ovenproof dish.

Rub the butter into the plain flour, sugar and oats.

Scatter the crumble over the apple mixture in an even layer.

Bake for 30-35 mins or until golden and the apples are tender.

Serve your warm apple crumble with cream or ice-cream for a treat.

Top tips for making apple crumble

If you have a food processor, place the flour, butter and sugar in the bowl and pulse until the butter is thoroughly mixed in. Add the oats and blend again. Scatter over the apples as before for a lighter, more sticky apple crumble

Our apple crumble recipe uses Bramley apples but you can opt for Braeburn, Pink Lady or cooking apples you’ve picked straight from the garden.

Whichever type of apple you choose, this recipe recommends that you peel, core and chop the apples into chunks before cooking. This will make sure they cook quickly and evenly.

Leftover apple crumble can be kept in the fridge in an airtight container or covered in clingfilm (if the dish you’re using is refrigerator-safe) for up to two days.

Apple crumble can be served cold the next day with a dollop of cream or scoop of ice cream or it can be reheated in portions in the microwave until piping hot and served with lashings of warm homemade custard.

