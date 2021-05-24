Trending:

Apple cupcakes recipe

Jessica Dady Jessica Dady
makes: 24
Skill: medium
Cost: cheap
Prep: 30 min
Cooking: 20 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 158 kCal 8%
Fat 7.4g 11%
  -  Saturates 2g 10%
Carbohydrates 20.5g 8%
  -  of which Sugars 10.5g 12%
Protein 2.6g 5%
    • Make these sweet apple cupcakes using apples like Granny Smith, Pink Lady or Braeburn.

    The lemon juice really brings the flavour of the apple out in the buttery sponge. A teaspoon of cinnamon gives these cupcakes a hint of spice. This recipe makes 24 cupcakes; ideal for bake sales, parties, or as part of an afternoon tea spread.

    Ingredients

    • 2 eating apples of your choice, peeled, cored and chopped into very fine pieces
    • Juice of 2 large lemons
    • 220g caster sugar
    • 220g butter
    • 4 med eggs
    • 350g self-raising flour
    • 1tsp ground cinnamon
    • You'll also need:
    • 2 x 12-hole muffin trays
    • 24 cupcake papers

    Method

    • Preheat the oven 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5. Line two 12-hole muffin trays with cupcake papers.

    • Squeeze the lemons into a small bowl and set 2tbsp of juice aside until required. Pour the rest of the juice over the chopped apples to prevent the apple going brown.

    • Beat together the sugar and butter in a large mixing bowl. Add the eggs one at a time and beat well after each addition. Add 2tbsp of lemon juice. Add the flour and cinnamon, and mix together.

    • Put 2tbsp of mixture into each cupcake paper. Divide the chopped apple evenly between the cupcakes and place on top of the cake mixture. Top with the remaining mixture.

    • Bake for 20 mins in the preheated oven, or until the centre springs back when lightly pressed.

    • Cool cupcakes in the muffin trays for 5 mins before removing the cupcakes to a wire rack to cool completely.

    • Decorate with lemon buttercream frosting and a thinly sliced apple and edible glitter.

    • To make the stripes in the apple decorations, use a vegetable peeler to remove a stripe of peel from around the apple in a spiral before slicing thinly and placing on the cupcakes.

    Top tips for making apple cupcakes

    We’ve topped our cupcakes with a light lemon buttercream by Primrose Bakery, but you could opt for classic vanilla buttercream or even chocolate buttercream if preferred.

