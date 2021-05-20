We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Apple flapjacks are a great fruit-flavoured twist on the classic teatime snack.

Our flapjack recipe is seriously tasty and incredibly easy to make. You can whip up these fuss-free flapjacks in an hour in just three simple steps. Simply cook the apples down and add to the flapjack mixture, before baking until golden and gorgeous. The added apple adds a lovely tart taste to the sweet flavour, which makes them extra moreish. Enjoy with a cuppa or pack in kids lunchboxes for a sweet surprise.

Ingredients 1kg apples (peeled, cored and grated)

200g oats

70ml golden syrup

150g butter

40g sugar

Pinch of salt

Pinch of ground ginger

Method Simmer the apples gently in a covered pan with the sugar, until it becomes a soft. Add the butter and golden syrup and bring to a gentle simmer.

Gently stir in the oats, salt and ginger to coat through.

Pour the mixture into a buttered cake tin (8in round) and bake in the oven at 180C for 30 mins. Allow to cool before turning out.

Tips for making apple flapjacks:

You could make these flapjacks with plums instead, slowly cooking them down before adding to the mixture and baking.

You might also like…

Click to rate ( 1244 ratings) Sending your rating